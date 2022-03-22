BGMI C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass rewards, price, and more details

The 1.9 update has eventually released in BGMI for mobile gamers across the country. Since its release on 18 March, the patch has seen millions of players flock to the game to experience the new Holi Dhamaka mode. However, they kept waiting for the introduction of the Month 9 RP.

Earlier today, the wait was ended when the RP was introduced along with the new C2S5 season. It has brought in several new items to enrich the users' gaming experience.

Everything about C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass in BGMI

M9 Royale Pass rewards

The latest Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 9 Royale Pass contains rewards for gamers who have successfully purchased the Elite Pass or the higher Elite Pass Plus version of the RP. However, the developers have also incorporated several rewards for those who prefer to play the game for free.

Here's a look at the best rewards offered by the Cosmic Clash Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

RP Rank 1: Fluorescent Flash Set and Ancient Heirloom PP19 Bizon skin

RP Rank 5: Fluorescent Flash Cover and Fluorescent Flash Glasses

RP Rank 10: Atlantic Tech Helmet

RP Rank 15: Archery Dance emote (available also to players without RP), Atlantic Tech Grenade, and RP Avatar (M9)

RP Rank 20: Atlantic Tech Ornament

RP Rank 25: Street Racer Set (available also to players without RP)

RP Rank 30: Atlantic Tech Finish Plane and Wukong emote

RP Rank 35: Amethyst - QBZ (available also to players without RP)

RP Rank 40: Primeval Relic - Kar 98K

RP Rank 50: Wukong Prime Set

Furthermore, BGMI players purchasing the Royale Pass will get to choose either UC or AG currency in RP Ranks 3, 7, 13, 17, 23, 27, 33, 37, 43, 47. Those who choose UC will be able to purchase the Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 10 Royale Pass' Elite Pass version for free.

Royale Pass holders are also entitled to receive M9 RP Adventure badges that will enable them to play the Adventure arcade game. This mode will help them earn rewards. The RP Adventure badges are present in RP Rank 2, 13, 25, 35, 45.

RP price

The Cosmic Clash Royale Pass is available in BGMI in two variants. While the base variant is known as Elite Pass (available at 360 UC), the higher version is the Elite Pass Plus (available at 960 UC).

Furthermore, those who purchase the M9 RP will receive a 60 UC discount voucher that they can use while buying the next M10 RP.

