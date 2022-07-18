Krafton launches official BGMI APK download option for Android users

Krafton has made the download process for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) much simpler for fans and players. After the release of the latest 2.1 update for the game, players can not only download the battle royale title through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store but also use the APK from the official website.

Gamers can access the official site and click on the APK download button in the bottom left corner to get the APK file for the game. However, they need to keep in mind that this is a compact version, and they need to download an additional resource pack before they can jump into the game.

Krafton provides BGMI APK on the official website

Users can click the APK download button to get the file (Image via Krafton)

Unlike PUBG Mobile, BGMI did not initially provide its players with the option to download the official APK file from its website. Hence, many Android users who wished to download and install the game through the APK had to download the files from third-party sites.

However, Krafton has completely resolved the issue by providing the latest APK on the official website. Gamers looking for the latest APK file after every update will not have to waste any time now as developers have hosted the APK on the official website.

Steps to download the APK file for BGMI from the official website

Players can complete the following steps to download and install the BGMI APK from the official website.

Step 1: Users can access BGMI’s official website by clicking on this link. They will need to tap on the APK download button to get the latest client file.

The size for the BGMI 2.1 APK is 558 MB, and additional storage space is required to download the resource pack. Thus, gamers should ensure they have enough space on their device before downloading the APK.

Step 2: Users need to find the APK file on their device and install it. However, before doing so, they must enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option from the settings.

Players need to download a resource pack (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, players will need to download an additional resource pack before they can play the game.

As they might already be aware, the two options are Low-spec Resource Pack (530 MB) and HD Resource Pack (911.2 MB).

After downloading the resource pack, players can launch the game (Image via Krafton)

Once the preferred pack is installed, they can sign in to experience the new features.

Since the APK has been made available by the developers, players are strongly encouraged to download it from the official site and not use any third-party files.

