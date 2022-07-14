BGMI 2.1 July update patch notes: Gun balances, BLACKPINK collaboration, and more features

The BGMI 2.1 update has begun to be distributed, and fans' anticipation is finally over. With its release, features like a new game mode, a new weapon, SMG/AR weapon balances, and other content are on their way into the game. Furthermore, the BLACKPINK collaboration and upcoming live in-game performances have heightened user excitement.

Once the update is available on their device, gamers simply need to use the respective app store on their smartphone and download the game's newest version. Upon doing so, they will be eligible to get the special update rewards set by the developers.

In the section below, we discuss the patch notes of the BGMI 2.1 update.

Rundown of the BGMI 2.1 update patch notes

Here are the patch notes for the BGMI 2.1 update as mentioned by the developers on the game's official website:

Theme Mode - Ancient Secret: Arise

Scarab and Jackal Ruins – Ruins are protected by mummy guards and flying monsters, killing which will drop loot. They also contain interactive structures and entities. In Scarab ruins, catch scarab beetles for item drops, while users can complete puzzles in Jackal ruins to get a treasure box.

– Ruins are protected by mummy guards and flying monsters, killing which will drop loot. They also contain interactive structures and entities. In Scarab ruins, catch scarab beetles for item drops, while users can complete puzzles in Jackal ruins to get a treasure box. Sandstorm City – A sandstorm zone will appear in a random city in the map. Find great loot and scarab charm (enabling users to revive themselves after getting taken out by enemies)

– A sandstorm zone will appear in a random city in the map. Find great loot and scarab charm (enabling users to revive themselves after getting taken out by enemies) Emperor Temple – Emperor Temple will be located in two areas in the map. Users can enter them through the structure that appears along the path. Inside, they can activate all slates to summon the BOSS monster, who will give multiple items if defeated.

Classic Update: New Weapon Lynx AMR

Lynx AMR is added to the supply crate. It has a faster speed than all the existing sniper rifles and also deals excellent damage. However, it uses exclusive ammo like AWM.

Classic Update: Immediate Death from Explosion Improvement

Users will be knocked out but not finished after the explosion of a vehicle

Classic Update: SMG/AR Weapon Balance

UZI and Vector: Deal more significant damage to enemies in long-distance

Deal more significant damage to enemies in long-distance UMP45: Burst area is reduced while ADSing

Burst area is reduced while ADSing Tommy Gun: Damage and bullet speed slightly increased

Damage and bullet speed slightly increased PP-19 Bizon: Shooting speed is increased

Shooting speed is increased AKM: Stronger assisted aim effect is applied

Stronger assisted aim effect is applied SCAR- L: Gun recoil is reduced in burst mode. Bullet spread and long-distance damage are increased

Mode Reopen: Metro Royale

The new season of the Metro Royale mode beings today, 14 July

Other: Training Mode - Sound Play Training

A training area dedicated to sound play has been added to training mode, allowing users to enhance their hearing abilities of footsteps and gunshots.

Other: Control System Improvement

Markers or paths of a party member who left the game will be removed automatically.

A sign will appear if the last member of the squad dies

Settings icon trigger system is improved

If the backpack is opened in the throwing position, the item will not be thrown

Other: Playground Improvement

New shooting ranges (mid-range shooting and sniper shooting) added

Gamers can try out new sets by completing missions, and opening treasure crates

Directional signs are added to the island

Some terrains were removed to allow comfortable driving

Playground menu now uses floating UI (enabling users to move the menu to the location they want)

Other: Season C3S7

The new season is all set to make its way into the game. Users will have to start their grind back up the tiers to earn the numerous rewards.

Readers can check out the exact patch notes of the BGMI 2.1 update on the game's website by clicking here.

Official release time of the update

Distribution of the BGMI 2.1 update (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The following timings are mentioned by the developers regarding the availability of the BGMI 2.1 update:

iOS (Apple App Store): 14 July - 16:00

AOS (Google PlayStore): 14 July - Between 12:30 and 18:30

