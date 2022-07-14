When will the BGMI 2.1 update be released for Android and iOS in India?

Krafton usually rolls out the patch update for BGMI a few days after PUBG Mobile. The devs have followed this trend with the latest 2.1 version's launch as it started rolling out for PUBG Mobile on 11 July. On 13 July, every user could get the update option on their devices.

As of 13 July, users can download PUBG Mobile 2.1 on their Android (Play Store or official website) or iOS (App Store) devices. Readers can witness the new features of the 2.1 version, including the much-awaited BLACKPINK collaboration. However, BGMI hasn't received the latest patch update yet.

Readers can find out more about the release schedule of the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update in the following section of the article.

BGMI 2.1: The release schedule for the latest patch update on Android and iOS (July 2022)

The iOS/iPadOS users are expected to receive the 2.1 update by 4 PM IST on 14 July 2022 (Image via Apple's App Store)

According to the developers, the latest 2.1 update will be released today, i.e., on 14 July 2022. However, not every player will receive the update button simultaneously, as the rollout may take a few hours.

Here's the expected release time for both Android and iOS:

iOS (Apple App Store): 14 July (Thursday) around 16:00 (IST)

14 July (Thursday) around 16:00 (IST) Android OS (Google Play Store): 14 July (Thursday), between 12:30 - 18:30 (IST)

Users can copy the given link in their browser to redirect to the update page on their devices (Image via Krafton)

The download links for iOS and Android devices are given as follows:

iOS - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/battlegrounds-mobile-india/id1526436837

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/battlegrounds-mobile-india/id1526436837 Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile

The update button is still unavailable for the majority of Android users (Image via Google Play Store)

A step-by-step guide on downloading the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update is given as follows:

Step 1: Users can either copy one of the links above or open the Google Play Store/App Store on their devices to browse for BGMI.

Step 2: If the "update" button has appeared, users can tap on the same to start the download or return later if the application store is not showing any update.

Step 3: The device may take a few minutes to download the update. Users can make sure their internet connection is stable and fast.

Step 4: Once the download and installation are complete, users can tap on the "Open" button to access the game.

Gamers will have to download the additional resource packages for BGMI 2.1 (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: Users must download the additional update files and resource packages before logging in.

Android 12 users can face an error while downloading the additional resource packages. Thus, Krafton has advised the use of a WiFi connection.

Step 6: Upon completion of the download, users can restart the game and sign in using their preferred platform.

Furthermore, readers can take a look at the new features in BGMI 2.1 through the official patch notes using the video given above.

