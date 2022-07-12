PUBG Mobile 2.1 update release time for Android and iOS devices

The release of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update marks the end of a lengthy wait for gamers since the version's beta release. Ancient Secret: Arise, and the upcoming partnership with BLACKPINK will be the defining features of the new version. However, a bunch of other enhancements and additions are sure to improve the overall experience.

The developers have already announced the date and timing of the update, and there are only a few hours to go before the patch is available to everyone. As an added incentive, users will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Wild Rave Helmet (3d) for updating the game between July 11-17 (UTC+0).

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. They can, however, engage in the special version, BGMI.

PUBG Mobile 2.1 update release date and time

2.1 update has already started rolling out and will be available soon (Image via Tencent)

As per the official announcement, the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update has already started rolling out on July 11 at 11:00 (UTC+0). The update will slowly become available to more players, and gamers can download it directly through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, Android users also have the option to download it using the APK file as well.

Message on the official discord server (Image via Discord)

A message posted on the title's official Discord server further adds that the 2.1 update should be available to gamers by:

Apple App Store: July 13 at 1:00 AM (UTC +0)

APK on the game's official website: July 13 at 1:45 AM (UTC +0)

Google Play Store: July 13 at 4:00 AM (UTC +0)

Since the game's servers will not be taken offline for maintenance, players can download the update and jump right in to enjoy all the latest features. Fans can also claim the announced rewards as soon as they boot up the game.

Moreover, gamers on the older version cannot queue up with those on the newer version. Therefore, it is essential to download the latest update to continue playing the game.

Key update features

The update brings loads of new content for gamers to relish. Some of the most important inclusions are:

New Themed Mode: Ancient Secret: Arise will be available on the selected map

BLACKPINK's first global virtual concert lands in the game

Overhauled Chat Feature: Players can bring up a chat with one tap and enjoy real-time voice chat with friends

Ultimate Arena: A multi-round battle where the team reaching first to four will win the game (Available from August 11)

C3S7 starts on July 19 with season rewards

Readers can find detailed patch notes here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far