Krafton permanently bans 2.5 million BGMI accounts for illegal programs

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been infested with hackers for quite some time. Big creators like Scout, Mortal, etc have also voiced their concerns over the growing number of cheaters.

At the end of September, Krafton has stated that fair gameplay has always been a priority for them and that they will take every measure to remove nefarious elements from the game.

Krafton bans more than 2.5 million BGMI accounts

Krafton has published an update regarding their measures to purge cheaters. Between October 1 and November 10, the company permanently banned over 2.5 million users (2,519,692 BGMI accounts to be precise). Apart from that, they have also temporarily suspended 706,319 accounts.

Krafton has also taken some important steps to stop hackers and strengthen its anti-cheat systems:

Incorporating enhanced cheat detection and banning mechanism, which can detect cheaters in real-time and ban those who use hacks.

Previously, first-time offenders were handed temporary bans but now they will all be receiving permanent bans.

Verify and ban any accounts that use illegal programs for promotion among high-ranking users.

Blocking of Youtube channels that are promoting BGMI hacks/illegal programs.

Officials have also warned users not to share their accounts and to continue reporting any strange activities.

On a final note, Krafton thanked all the users who partake in the game and reported egregious elements without fail. Additionally, they were overwhelmed by the support they received on social media.

Krafton has been paying attention to this cheating issue for quite some time now. Apart from banning cheaters and hackers, they also regularly improve their anti-cheat measures.

In their latest game PUBG: New State that debuted on 11 November 2021, there is a new Anti-Tamper technology that will obscure the game's code to prevent cheaters from reverse-engineering its facets or tampering with its files.

It will be interesting to see if BGMI will have fewer hackers now that the anti-cheat mechanism has been improved.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul