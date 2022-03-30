Krutika Plays' BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more (March 2022)

BGMI has helped several streamers to make a name for themselves in the gaming community, and Krutika is one of them. She is currently one of the most popular female gamers in India. However, she didn't find it easy when she began streaming.

Krutika defied all odds and gradually climbed her way to success, uploading fun-filled content from Battlegrounds Mobile India and a few other games. She is an inspiration to all the girls who dream of becoming a gamer in the future.

Details about BGMI streamer and popular YouTuber Krutika Plays

BGMI ID and IGN

Krutika is reportedly one of the most searched female gamers in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many fans search for her profile in the game daily to send her in-game friend requests, wishing to get a chance to become in-game friends. Krutika's BGMI ID is 5330362189.

Another way fans can search for the popular YouTuber in the game is by using her in-game name (IGN): S8ULKrutikaa. S8UL in her name stands for the organization she is a part of.

Seasonal rank and stats

Krutika plays the game for fun while live streaming on YouTube and LOCO. She plays alongside her friends from S8UL and with random teammates. However, her stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (C2S5) shows her improvement over time.

In the new season, Krutika has managed to posit herself as high as the Diamond III tier within the first week itself. She has accumulated 3423 seasonal points in the process.

Snippet showing Krutika Plays' stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Krutika has only played 20 classic BR mode matches in the first week of the new season and won 3 Chicken Dinners. She has reached the top 10 in 15 games and has even managed 18853.8 damage with an average damage of 942.7. Furthermore, Krutika has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 3.60 with a total of 72 finishes.

17 most finishes and 2135 damage dealt in a single match has been her best performance in classic matches so far in C2S5.

YouTube earnings

Krutika was incorporated into 8bit Creatives a few months ago. Since then, she has also become an integral member of the S8UL gaming organization. However, it is through her daily live streams and highlight videos on her YouTube channel that she earns the most.

Her YouTube Channel, Krutika Plays, currently has more than 424K subscribers. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Krutika has earned between $1.8K and $28.3K in the last 30 days from her popular YouTube channel.

Edited by Shaheen Banu