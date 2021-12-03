List of all characters available in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most popular Battle Royale games on mobile. The game has its own mechanics and has mostly grown in popularity due to thrilling gaming experience, in-game rewards, the availability of various characters, and growth of BGMI Esports.

Just like Free Fire, BGMI has introduced several characters. However, the game has kept its originality by not giving special powers to characters in classic and competitive matches. With as many as five unique characters available, players are getting more fun out of the game.

Who are the different BGMI Characters?

1) Victor

Victor was the first character to be introduced in BGMI. His popularity is reportedly unmatched in the game, as Victor is the only character who can be redeemed for free without waiting for an exchange of character shards.

Victor is a hardcore SMG geek. He modifies the SMGs so that they take less reload time in EvoGround matches. However, it has to be kept in mind that unlocking Victor's exclusive emotes can take up character shards.

2) Sara

Sara was the second character to be introduced in the game after Victor, and the game's first female character. The importance of character shards in BGMI grew with Sara's introduction.

Sara is a vehicle expert who loves reinforcing vehicles so that the vehicles she is riding or driving take less damage in EvoGround matches. Sara's voice pack has become quite popular in the BGMI gaming community.

3) Carlo

Carlo was the second male character and the third character to be introduced. The bounty hunter, who has exceptional survival skills, is priced at 1200 UC or 1200 character shards. Carlo's expressive emotes can only be compared to that of Andy.

BGMI players who play EvoGround matches with Carlo will take less fall damage overall. As for the character's outfit, Carlo's Hunter Set outfit has unparalleled detailing.

4) Andy

Andy is BGMI's slyest in-game character. Like Carlo, Andy can only be unlocked by 1200 UC or 1200 character shards. Andy's puppet emoji is probably the best character emoji.

Andy was a magician and puppeteer whose career ended in an accident. Since then, Andy has mastered his gun skills in combat. Players playing with Andy will take less time to take and put away guns in EvoGround matches.

5) Anna

Anna is the most recent character to be introduced in BGMI, and only the second female character to be present in the game. An Austrian investigating officer, Anna can be unlocked at 600 UC or 600 character shards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Character shards are easy to obtain from events that have come with Anna's introduction. However, Anna's skills are yet to be unlocked.

Edited by Saman