List of players invited for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Launch Party tournament

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was officially unveiled on July 2nd, 2021. But talks of possible tournaments were already happening since the early access was rolled out in mid-June.

The Streamers Battle Tournament was announced on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel earlier today. Interestingly, not long ago, Dynamo Gaming (a.k.a Adii Sawant) mentioned in a streaming video that the Streamers tournament was likely to be hosted at the start of next month (i.e, July).

In the video above, popular Battlegrounds Mobile India players Mavi, Kronten, Scout, and Dynamo are discussing the st8 controversy. At 2:42:15, Dynamo said that the Streamer Tournament may happen at the start of the next month.

Dynamo, Mortal, Jonathan and major BGMI influencers to fight for the ₹6,00,000 prize pool

The official trailer reveals the streamers that are invited for the Streamers Battle tournament. The launch party video trailer states that 18 teams will be clashing against each other for a prize pool of ₹6,00,000.

You can view the teaser for the BGMI Launch Party for Streamer's Battle tournament below.

The teaser then goes on to reveal the 18 participating teams that include popular BGMI influencers like Dynamo, Mortal, Maxtern, and others.

The list of all 18 invited influencers participating in 'The Launch Party' streamers battle includes:

1) Dynamo

2) Team Kronten

3) Mortal

4) Gaming Guru

5) Classified YT

6) Antaryami

7) K18

8) Alpha Clasher

9) Snax

10) Sangwan

11) Godnixon

12) Team Ghatak

13) Ronak

14) Shreeman Legend

15) Maxtern

16) Jonathan

17) Bandookbaaz

18) Clash Universe

The official Launch Party will be hosted on July 8th and 9th. Fans can view the party live on the official Facebook handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India and on Krafton's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, there have been no updates regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) release on iOS. Considering that the tournaments have begun, players can hope that the game will be rolled out on iOS soon.

Edited by Gautham Balaji