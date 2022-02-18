Mavi's BGMI ID, stats, earnings, and more (February 2022)

The rise of BGMI esports in the country has handed the community several names who have established themselves as headliners in the market.

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is one of the most renowned faces in the gaming community. His leadership skills have helped his team perform brilliantly in tournaments and scrims. Even when others left, he stayed back in Team X Spark with his friend Scout.

Apart from being a successful esports athlete, Mavi is also a successful streamer on YouTube and LOCO, where he streams daily and interacts with his audience.

Mavi's BGMI ID and IGN

Mavi's ID in the game is 537921262.

In-game name (IGN) is the moniker by which a player is referred to in the gaming community. Mavi's IGN is TXxMAVIiiii (TX stands for Team X Spark).

ID plays a crucial role in any field. It acts as the element through which a person has a unique identity. In Battlegrounds Mobile India, the ID is a set of numbers.

Seasonal Stats

Mavi's grind in the game can be seen from his stats in Cycle 2 Season 4. Although he doesn't play the matches with utmost seriousness, he has still reached Ace in the current season.

Snippet showing Mavi's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Mavi has played 133 matches so far this season. He has won 22 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 63 matches with his squad. He maintained a F/D Ratio of 6.53, reflecting the 868 total finishes he has accrued by dealing total damage of 146225.5.

Mavi has also dealt average damage of 1099.4. So far, his best performance in BGMI classic matches remains 26 finishes and 4858 damage in a single match.

Monthly Earnings

Mavi is one of the most popular players on the BGMI esports circuit. As a result, he also receives a decent salary being the IGL of Team X Spark. Furthermore, he is a popular streamer and his channel holds more than 1.24 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, he has earned between $3K - $47.8K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

