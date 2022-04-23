Mavi's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, YouTube income, and more details (April 2022)

BGMI has given the Indian gaming community several superstars who have represented the country on the global stage and made the entire nation proud. Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is one of the few players who falls into this category.

A beast assaulter and one of the best IGLs in the country, Mavi is loved by all. He is also a popular YouTuber and is known to entertain his audience through his gameplay and funny conversations.

BGMI pro player and streamer Mavi's profile and stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID and IGN

Mavi's ID is 537921262 and his IGN is TXxMaVVii.

Seasonal Stats

Being the IGL of Team X Spark, Mavi is a regular feature in BGMI esports tournaments and scrims. This keeps him preoccupied most days. However, he still takes time out of his busy schedule to live stream the game on YouTube and LOCO, where he plays alongside his friends and randoms.

His brilliant reading of the game and his impeccable skills have helped him reach as high as the Ace Master tier with 4834 points. With almost four weeks left before the season concludes, Mavi has a chance to reach the Conqueror tier.

Snippet showing Team X Spark's leader - Mavi's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the current season, Mavi has played 109 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 19 of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 55 games.

Mavi has managed 136229.0 total damage with an average damage of 1249.8. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 6.22 and has defeated a total of 678 enemies, a great stat in itself.

However, Mavi's all-round performance is reflected in his headshot percentage of 19.3 and an average survival time of 14.2 minutes. Moreover, 22 most finishes and 4071 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube Income

Mavi was inducted as a member of the S8UL family last year. He is also a salaried player for the team he leads - Team X Spark. Furthermore, he also owns a popular YouTube channel from which he earns a huge amount of money per month.

Currently, his YouTube channel, MAVI, has over 1.27 million subscribers, from which he has managed to earn between $1.7K and $26.8K in the last 30 days (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

