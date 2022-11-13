Mew2's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

It won't be an exaggeration to call BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and its global version, PUBG Mobile, career-defining for many creators from India. These popular battle royale titles have helped gamers pave a career path in content creation and the professional esports scene.

Famous names from India like Mortal, Sc0utOP, Jonathan, Dynamo, and more have become household names courtesy of PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile. Mew2, aka Sunny, is another rising content creator who has accumulated a decent number of subscribers on YouTube.

Mew2: BGMI Character ID, Season Stats, and YouTube Earnings as of November 2022

Mew2's BGMI account (Image via Krafton)Current Season stats - Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Being a well-known face in the BGMI community, Mew2's account is searched by many players. The game's 'Add Friend' feature allows users to browse anyone's account and view stats, provided they have a UID and IGN. Fans who desire to browse Mew2's BGMI account can find his character ID and in-game name as follows:

Mew2's UID - 554055607

Mew2's in-game name - 4KingMew2

The 'Add Friend' feature is located in the game's Friends section.

Mew2's in-game stats and tier

On 28 July 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India fans came across a piece of bad news as the Indian government's MeitY blocked their favorite game due to data security concerns. The ban impacted the esports scene, but the content creation didn't stop, and like many other YouTubers, Mew2 is still producing content.

The creator has continued to play Battlegrounds Mobile India and has maintained his remarkable stats, which are given as follows:

Current Season (C3S7 renewed) - Ace Dominator

Cycle 3 Season 7 renewed stats - Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 450

Wins: 27

Top 10: 258

Finishes: 2122

F/D Ratio: 4.72

Rating: 77.3 (S)

Tier: Ace Dominator

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats - Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 708

Wins: 59

Top 10: 422

Finishes: 3459

F/D Ratio: 4.89

Rating: 80.3 (S+)

Tier: Ace Dominator

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats - Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 609

Wins: 67

Top 10: 382

Finishes: 2367

F/D Ratio: 3.89

Rating: 75.8 (S)

Tier: Ace

C2S5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats - Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 635

Wins: 67

Top 10: 332

Finishes: 2385

F/D Ratio: 3.76

Rating: 75.8 (S)

Tier: Ace Master

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 3982

Wins: 417

Top 10: 2126

Finishes: 16435

F/D Ratio: 4.13

Mew2's YouTube income

YouTube channels owned by Mew2 (Image via Google)

Mew2, aka Sunny, started his YouTube career in October 2019 with the creation of PUBG Mobile content. Post the ban on PUBG Mobile and with the release of BGMI, Mew2 centered his content around the latter. His videos include in-game tips and tricks for Battlegrounds Mobile India, alongside occasional streams.

Sunny owns four channels, and Mew2 is the name of his primary channel, which is quite famous among the fans. As of 13 November 2022, Mew2 has 335K subscribers. At the same time, Sunny's other channels collectively have yet to cross the mark of 15K subscribers.

The American website Social Blade estimated that Mew2's income in the last 30 days is between $312 and $5K.

