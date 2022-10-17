Mew2's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, and its global variant, PUBG Mobile, have been life-changing for many gamers. These battle royale titles have provided a career path for many individuals as they take up content creation or become gaming influencers or even professional esports athletes. Many names like Mortal, Sc0utOP, Jonathan, Dynamo, Ghatak, and more have emerged by excelling in PUBG Mobile.

Mew2, aka Sunny, is another name who built his YouTube career around the Krafton-backed game. He started uploading PUBG Mobile clips on his channel, Mew2, in October 2019. Currently, Mew2 produces content related to BGMI's in-game tips and tricks, while he also streams occasionally.

Mew2: In-game details and YouTube earnings of the BGMI streamer

Mew2's BGMI ID (Image via Krafton)

Being a BGMI content creator, Mew2 is well-known among the game's fans, and many desire to add him as an in-game friend or even observe his in-game stats. Thus, interested users can use the game's 'Add Friend' feature and search using Sunny's UID or in-game name, which are given as follows:

Mew2's UID - 554055607

Mew2's in-game name - 4KingMew2

The 'Add Friend' feature is available in the Friends section of the game.

Mew2's in-game stats

Due to data security concerns, the Indian government's MeitY blocked BGMI on 28 July 2022. However, the game servers are still active, and many creators are still creating content revolving around the battle royale game. Mew2 is no different, as he has been uploading videos since July 2022. On top of that, the creator has continued playing BGMI and maintained his remarkable stats.

Here's a look at the in-game stats of Mew2 during the current and previous seasons:

Current Season (C3S7 renewed)

Current Season stats for Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 261

Wins: 15

Top 10: 155

Finishes: 1238

F/D Ratio: 4.74

C3S7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 708

Wins: 59

Top 10: 422

Finishes: 3459

F/D Ratio: 4.89

C2S6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 609

Wins: 67

Top 10: 382

Finishes: 2367

F/D Ratio: 3.89

C2S5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for Mew2, aka Sunny (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 635

Wins: 67

Top 10: 332

Finishes: 2385

F/D Ratio: 3.76

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Mew2, aka Sunny, in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 3793

Wins: 405

Top 10: 2023

Finishes: 15551

F/D Ratio: 4.10

YouTube earnings for Mew2

Mew2's YouTube channels (Image via Google)

Sunny has four channels, but his primary channel, Mew2, is the only one famous among the fans. As of 17 October 2022, Mew2 has 331K subscribers, while the other channels collectively haven't even crossed the 15K mark.

According to Social Blade's analytics, Mew2's views have decreased by 35.9% in the past 30 days. Moreover, his channel's growth has also slowed by 45.5%. In the last 30 days, Mew2 has received only 5K more subscribers.

Social Blade has estimated Mew2's monthly income to lie between $403 and $6.5K, while his yearly earnings estimate is $4.8K - $77.5K.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes