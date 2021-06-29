After releasing PUBG Mobile roster, TSM expected to sign Stalwarts Esports' former BGMI roster

The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is drawing closer with each passing day. With Krafton promising a significant investment into BGMI esports, organizations all around the country are looking to get their rosters right before the official announcement of the BGMI esports roadmap.

In a somewhat expected terms of events, TSM, one of the world's leading esports organizations, is expected to sign a new Battlegrounds Mobile India roster, sources close to Sportskeeda have reported. Earlier, according to various sources, the news regarding a change in the original BGMI roster of TSM had been reported, and it looks like the organization is looking to drop the existing roster altogether.

TSM India set to sign former Stalwarts Esport roster as part of new BGMI side

The company, according to sources, will acquire the roster that earlier played under Stalwart Esports, including these players:

Robin Ninja Blaze AquaNox

The roster is relatively new in the BGMI/PUBG Mobile scene. However, the players are currently in red hot form, having performed consistently in scrims and minor tournaments.

While playing under the banner of Stalwart Esports, the roster performed exceptionally well at the PUBG Mobile Club Open: Fall Split 2020 and secured a third-place finish.

They won two matches and defeated teams such as Team Tamilas, Galaxy Racer, and Mym, to name a few. Furthermore, the team qualified for the second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia but couldn't take part because of the game's ban by the Indian government just before the tournament.

The roster split with Stalwart Esports in December 2020 and returned to their old team, Six 2 Eight (ST8). The team has since proven itself in the sporting world with consistent performances at scrims and unofficial tournaments.

However, the reason behind the apparent drop of the original roster is still unknown. That side had star players of BGMI, including exceptional fraggers like Jonathan and Zgod.

The current lineup is known for its aggressive gameplay and fiery gunfights.

INTRODUCING TSM INDIA FREE FIRE 🇮🇳



We extremely excited to welcome the newest additions to the #TSMFTX family, we cant wait to see what they achieve! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ia11FzaRMD — TSM FTX (@TSM) June 25, 2021

TSM India has made quite a few moves in the Indian scene lately and is expected to make many announcements. TSM CEO Andy Dihn had earlier also tweeted about mobile gaming viewership overtaking PCs in the next five years.

Recently, the Los Angeles-based organization signed the Free Fire roster of Sixth Sense, thus broadening its horizon in the mobile esports market. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for TSM in the Indian scene as they would like it to be a success story.

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer