AKop from Orangutan Gaming emerges as MVP in ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

AKop from Orangutan Gaming has been awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals. He had outstanding performances from the very start, eliminating 34 enemies in his 18 matches and earning ₹50,000 in prize money as the top performer. However, his club encountered hard challenges on the final day and fell to the fifth spot on the overall scoreboard.

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, conquered the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 after a terrific run on the last day of the Finals. The experienced lineup, led by Saumraj, was seventh after Day 2, but their teamwork and stunning performances in the last six games propelled them to the top of the overall table. The team accumulated a total prize of ₹28,17,500. Fan favorites Team Soul earned second place in this competition.

Top four players of ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

Top individual performers from Pro Series (Image via ESL)

AKop took 16 kills in his first six matches on Day 1, and his team was in the prime position on the opening day. However, Orangutan Gaming had some trouble on the second and third days. Despite this, he managed to secure the first rank on the overall kill leaderboard. Orangutan Gaming collected a total of 162 points, 85 of which came from their first six games. The Ash-led team was second on the points table prior to the last match, but the squad was knocked out early during the final battle.

Gamlaboy from Entity Gaming secured the second spot on the kill leaderboard with 33 eliminations. The star player played an instrumental role in his club winning the ESL title. The squad amassed 189 points, with 87 kills and two Chicken Dinners.

Harsh from Blind Esports ranked third among the top individual performers with 33 frags. However, his lineup only had a modest run in the ESL BGMI Pro Series and came 10th in the overall scoreboard. The Aadi-led squad lost their rhythm on Day 3 and could not recover.

Admino from OR Esports held fourth in the kill leaderboard with 29 eliminations. He was phenomenal throughout the finals, but his team failed to REMAIN consistency. The organization claimed the seventh spot on the overall points table. Recently, Robin disclosed that the club would cease its esports operations after the BGMI ESL Pro Series 2024.