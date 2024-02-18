“OR Esports to shut down its operations” - says BGMI star Robin 

BGMI pro Robin "Robin" Shekhawat said that the popular Indian organization OR Esports is going to cease its operations. He announced this unexpected news during the opening day of the ESL Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals, which is being hosted at Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. He also mentioned that his squad is playing their last tournament under the banner.

OR Esports gained massive popularity after entering the PUBG Mobile scene in 2019. The organization also debuted Valorant in early 2023 but couldn't get the expected results and disbanded its North American roster in December of the same year. The club currently has a sole lineup in BGMI Esports.

During an interview on the opening day of the ESL Pro Series Finals, Robin said that OR Esports will shut down its operations, so his squad aims to perform well at the event and show everyone their potential. However, the club will also participate in the iQOO India League, which will kick off on February 22, 2024.

Note: The quote has been translated by the author.

OR Esports hopes to cease its operations with a major BGMI title

Timestamp - 4:23:14

The renowned organization was sixth in the overall standings of the ongoing ESL BGMI Pro Series Finals. The Robin-led lineup will play their remaining six matches on February 18. The club was 30 points behind the table toppers Team Soul. Their main objective will be to enhance their performance on the final day of this major tournament and conquer the title.

OR Esports will also contest in the iQOO BGMI India League from February 22 to 24. The organization has a great opportunity to win the trophy and close its operations on a memorable note.

OR Esports' notable achievements

The club found early success soon after entering the PUBG Mobile landscape as they reached second place in the PMIT 2019. The organization registered second place in the PMCO Spring Split India 2020 and fourth spot in the PMPL South Asia Season 1. The firm came out victorious in the ESL India Premiership 2020.

OR Esports gained massive popularity around the world after claiming the runner-up spot in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East. The MAVI-led roster amazed everyone with their mesmerizing skills in this international tournament.

After the release of BGMI, OR Esports also played well in some major events. The Jelly-led roster earned the second position in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022. The organization clinched third place in the Skyesports Skirmish Series Season 2 and the Skyesports Championship 5.0 in 2023.