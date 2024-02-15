iQOO BGMI India League 2024: Trailer, teams, prize pool, venue, and where to watch 

The iQOO BGMI India League 2024 takes place from February 22 to 24, featuring a total cash prize pool of ₹40 lakh. The competition will see 16 teams locking horns across 18 matches at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. Fans can book tickets through BookMyShow to catch the action live at the venue. The ESL Pro Series Finals is also planned to be held at the same venue from February 16 to 18.

Team Soul has received a direct slot in the India League as the organization is sponsored by iQOO. GodLike Esports has also been given a special spot in this competition as they clinched the iQOO Pro Series title in 2023. Contrarily, the remaining 14 teams earned their seats through the recently concluded 2024 Pro Series.

The organizer revealed its official trailer on February 15. The Livestream of the India League will begin at 3 pm each day, where six matches will be organized across four maps. Like the Pro Series, this tournament will also feature a 10-point scoring system. The squad accumulating the most points in 18 matches will be awarded the coveted trophy.

iQOO BGMI India League teams

Here are the names of the participating clubs in the India League;

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Dark Spirit Esports Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike Esports Revenant Esports FS Esports Carnival Gaming

Where to watch

The BGMI India League will be broadcast exclusively on the iQOO Esports' YouTube channel at 3 pm IST in Hindi. The company has not yet revealed the names of the casters for the event.

Entity Gaming recently won the Pro Series 2024 after demonstrating their commendable teamwork. Their two members, Gamlaboy and Pukar, showcased brilliant performances. The Saumraj-led side will be looking for the India League trophy.

Team Soul also gave their best and fought till the end for the title there. However, the fan-favorite fell behind by a slim margin of four points. Team Tamilas, Medal, and XSpark also impressed with their showcasing.

GodLike Esports looked under pressure in the iQOO Pro Series 2024. Apollo will join the squad right before the India League. With his addition, the club will try to secure a podium in this upcoming battle.

Revenant and Carnival Gaming also lost their momentum in the Grand Finals of the Pro Series. They will now focus on achieving a respectable position in the BGMI India League.