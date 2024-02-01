Entity Gaming crowned champions of iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024

Entity Gaming has won the iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Finals. The Saumraj-led powerhouse scored 107 points in 12 matches, securing the first prize of ₹6 lakh. Team Soul got the second position with 103 points, while Team Tamilas ended their run in the third spot with 100. Medal Esports displayed impressive performances throughout the event, and this Paradox-led lineup came fourth with 83 points.

Team XSpark, Blind, and Hydra secured 71, 71, and 62 points, respectively. Gods Reign made a much-needed comeback in the final match and finished 11th in the overall rankings. GodLike and Carnival Gaming came in the bottom two with 47 and 32 points, respectively.

Qualified teams from BGMI Pro Series to LAN Event

These are the teams that have made it to the upcoming Pro LAN Event:

Entity Gaming Team Soul Team Tamilas Medal Esports Team XSpark Blind Esports Hydra Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Dark Spirit Esports Gods Reign Skulltz Esports GodLike

Day 2 overview of Grand Finals

Match 7 - Erangel

Revenant Esports bounced back in the first game after their poor run on Day 1 and won a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Their player, Fierce, eliminated seven enemies. FS Esports and Entity got 11 points each.

Match 8 - Miramar

BGMI team Entity Gaming made perfect moves and obtained a 21-point victory. Team Soul claimed 11 points with the help of five kills. GodLike secured 10 points, nine of which came from frags.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Fox from Team Tamilas registered a splendid 1v4 clutch against Team Soul in the final circle and helped his squad earn a 22-point victory. The latter collected 12 points in this game. Blind Esports bagged 11 important points.

Match 10 - Vikendi

BGMI squad Team Soul exhibited mind-blowing performances in the last circle of this Vikendi encounter and pulled off a 20-point victory. Carnival Gaming acquired 13 crucial points, while OR Esports earned 10.

Match 11 - Miramar

DS Spirit Esports clinched the penultimate game of the BGMI Pro Series with 18 points. Entity Gaming and Team Soul added 14 and 11 points to their names. BGMI star Pukar was the top player with five kills in this game.

Match 12 - Erangel

Gods Reign conquered the 12th game with 18 crucial points. Entity Gaming delivered impressive performances to earn 14 points. OR Esports grabbed nine points in the BGMI Pro Series Finals' last game.