Team Soul officially signs former Blind Esports’ BGMI roster consisting of Spower, Manya, Nakul, and more

In a recent development in the BGMI scene, Team Soul officially announced the signing of Blind Esports' former lineup. The fan-favorite club has made this move to revamp its roster after facing setbacks in a few major tournaments with its old lineup in 2023. The club's primary goal will now be to achieve significant accomplishments in the 2024 season.

On January 1, 2024, Team Soul revealed the new lineup to celebrate the New Year with fans. Following a brilliant six-month stint at Blind Esports, the superstar roster will also aim to produce their mesmerizing gameplay under the banner of Team Soul. The squad recently registered their glorious victory in the BMPS 2023, an official and flagship BGMI event.

Team Soul's new BGMI lineup

The popular Indian esports organization, owned by former PUBG Mobile pro Mortal, acquired all seven ex-members of Blind Esports, including five professional athletes, an analyst, and a coach. Here are the names of their newest additions:

Jokerr - Khush Singh Manya - Mohammad Raja Nakul - Nakul Sharma Rony - Manpreet Singh Spower - Rudra Ayogi - Rahul (Analyst) Mayavi - Shubham Chawla (Coach)

The newest roster of Team Soul has consistently displayed top-tier performance since the relaunch of BGMI in late May 2023. Manya led the lineup to earn numerous trophies in the past six months. Spower has maintained his outstanding individual showing since then. Nakul, Rony, and Jokerr have also showcased their potential in many notable tournaments.

The superstar roster emerged victorious in eight tournaments, including the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS), in the second half of 2023. Spower was the MVP in three of those events, leapfrogging several experienced players there. The squad garnered more than $190K in prize money last year under the banner of Team Blind.

Team Soul was the crowned champion of the 2022 BMPS, which was the inaugural edition of this flagship competition. The firm has not conquered any big title since then. Now, with the signing of the 2023 BMPS champions, the crowd-favorite club will hope to grab some major trophies this year.

On December 23, 2023, the organization bid farewell to its old lineup, excluding Goblin. But in a surprise move, Goblin also parted ways with the club on the same day and revealed the same on his Instagram broadcast channel. These players have yet to announce their new teams for 2024.