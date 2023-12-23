\In a surprise move, Team Soul parted ways with its almost two-year-old BGMI roster, excluding Goblin. After the game's return this year, the club faced disappointment in some major tournaments and now has decided to part with the lineup. The organization will reveal its new roster in the coming days for the 2024 season.

On December 23, 2023, Omega announced it officially through his YouTube channel (he has since made the video private). He said that he and the other three members are now no longer members of Team Soul. The organization has already announced the departure of its BGMI coach, Amit Dubey. Omega also mentioned that the entire lineup that was released, including Amit, will stick together.

Team Soul bids goodbye to its four BGMI players

Omega - Sahil Lakhar (IGL) AkshaT - Akshat Goel Hector - Sohail Shaikh Neyoo - Naman

Team Soul has retained Goblin in its squad, while the remaining four members have been dropped ahead of the 2024 season. The company came to this conclusion after not winning a single major title in 2023. However, the experienced squad displayed some improvement in their previous few events, including the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and the BMPS.

In early 2022, the crowd-favorite org recruited the promising lineup. Omega and Akshat were signed on January 13, while Hector and Goblin were added on March 4, 2022. These four athletes shined in a short period, showcasing this exciting move by the company.

In the first biggest official tournament of BGMI, i.e., the BMPS 2022, the Omega-led crew presented their absolute supremacy and captured the coveted trophy. Goblin was unstoppable in the event, as he was awarded six individual titles there. The star athlete bagged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) medal for his outstanding performances. The fan-favorite BGMI team award was also given to the club.

With this victory, Team Soul also received a special spot in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Main Event, where the roster registered 11th spot. The organization claimed sixth and seventh places in the BGMS Season 1 and the BGMI Showdown, respectively, in 2022, just before the ban of the game in the country.

This year saw Team Soul's performance struggle after the ban on the game was lifted. They failed to reach the Grand Finals of the India Series (BGIS) 2023 and the BGMS Season 2. However, the unit upped their game in the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and the BMPS 2023, securing fourth and fifth places, respectively.

As mentioned previously, the organization is set to sign its new BGMI roster for the upcoming season. The club's main objective will be to lift an official trophy in 2024.