Entity Gaming officially signs former Team XSpark player Pukar ahead of BGMI 2024 season

Entity Gaming officially announced the arrival of Pukar in their BGMI lineup on December 28, 2023. He reunited with his former teammates from Skylightz Gaming, who had won the BGIS 2021. He most recently played for Team XSpark as an IGL for about six months this year.

Pukar's addition to Entity Gaming comes just before the beginning of the 2024 BGMI season. The organization didn’t achieve any big feat this year and would like to improve in the coming year. The recruitment was also a necessary one as the firm parted ways with Secrett on December 25.

Entity Gaming’s performance in BGMI 2023 season

Entity Gaming signed Secrett, Saumraj, Gamlaboy, and Shifter on June 23, 2023. BGMI was relaunched in May this year, and many organizations were revising their lineups in this scenario.

Entity Gaming kicked off their campaign with an average run. They came ninth in the Upthrust Challenges Showdown in June 2023. The Saumraj-led lineup ranked seventh in the Nodwin Champions Cup and ensured the sixth spot in the IQOO Pro Series.

They improved their game and grabbed fourth position in the Villager Esports Pro Invitational held in July, earning $2429 in prize money.

However, Entity Gaming witnessed a performance decline in August. They ranked 18th in the India Today League Invitationals and 14th in the Upthrust Survivors Throne Season 4. The roster also stumbled in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2, a major tournament in the country.

Entity Gaming enhanced their results in the Upthrust Pro Showdown Season 2 by securing the second spot there. The crew also seized third position in the OS Invitational in September.

The organization failed to maintain their rhythm for a long time and faltered in the BGIS 2023, the first official BGMI tournament of the year. They played terribly during the initial phases and faced elimination from this second edition of the India Series.

However, their fortunes did turn around as Entity Gaming won the Upthrust Diwali Battle held in Bangalore in November. This was the club's first and only win in 2023. Following that, the roster also presented terrific performances in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series and achieved fourth place.

Saumraj, Pukar, and Gamlaboy came into the limelight in late 2021 when they led Skylightz Gaming to conquer the BGIS Season 1. These three players were phenomenal throughout that official tournament, and they will aim to help Entity Gaming achieve some big feats in 2024.