"As long as Dynamo doesn't kick me out, I will be in Hydra": BGMI star Danger comments on continuing in Hydra Esports

On June 6, 2023, prominent BGMI player and streamer Ronny "Danger" organized a livestream on his popular YouTube channel where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India classic matches along with his friends from the gaming community. During the broadcast, Danger spoke about several topics related to his career as a content creator.

With speculations in the community hinting at Danger joining Revenant Esports like his former clanmates like Alpha Clasher, BTS, Ayush, and Emperor, fans asked about the transfer. However, Danger readily dismissed all possibilities of him making a move away from Hydra on his own.

Here's what Danger said on the livestream (translated from Hindi):

"No brother, I will be Hydra Danger forever. I have told this a thousand times and yet you keep on asking the same thing over and over again. As long as Dynamo doesn't kick me out, I will be in Hydra."

Later in the livestream, he and Hrishav discussed Dynamo's clan announcement about respecting the Hydra clan and keeping the clan's tag in the in-game name IGN.

Danger is one of the most followed BGMI content creators from Hydra Esports. Hence, it is natural that his recent remarks on continuing at the crowd-favorite organization have created a buzz among fans.

BGMI star Hydra Danger sticks to Hydra, dismissing all speculations of joining Revenant Esports

For those unaware, popular BGMI YouTubers Alpha Clasher, BTS, Emperor, and Ayush left Hydra Esports in February. They joined Revenant Esports as content creators a few days back.

Previously, Danger had removed the clan's tag "Hydra" from his YouTube channel's moniker days after Alpha Clasher, BTS, Emperor, and Ayush left Hydra. Moreover, Danger also refrained from helping in creating Hydra's lineup, which made Dynamo comment on Danger that "he is not an integral part of Hydra."

All these led fans to speculate that Danger would follow his former clanmates to join Revenant Esports. However, Danger has always mentioned that he will continue to be a part of Hydra even when others leave the clan.

Danger's assurance on sticking to Hydra Esports has given fans hope that the creator will help the clan regain its lost charm.

