"Just because I changed the name doesn't mean I am leaving the organization": BGMI star Danger reassures fans of staying in Hydra

On March 6, 2023, popular BGMI player and streamer Ronny "Danger" hosted a livestream during which he played Battlegrounds Mobile India and spoke about various topics related to the gaming and esports industry in India. During his broadcast, he assured fans that he would be staying in Hydra despite the fact that the clan's name was removed from his YouTube channel.

Timestamp: 4:50

Danger urged his viewers to read the livestream's title, where the clan's name was still included. He then stated how he wished to change his channel's name for a long time, something which he only recently managed to do:

"Can't you guys see the title? Just because I changed the name doesn't mean I am leaving the organization. I was thinking of changing the channel's name for a long time now and so I have changed it."

Considering that both Danger and the Hydra clan boast a large fan following within the BGMI gaming community, it's no surprise that the streamer's remarks have garnered significant interest.

BGMI star Danger reveals why he changed his YouTube channel name

Elaborating on this topic, Danger used his fellow creators from the Hydra clan (Dynamo, Kanika, and Ajay) as examples. He stated that all of them have popular channels, but don't include the clan's name in those channels. The BGMI star seems to have followed in their footsteps by removing "Hydra" from his channel name:

"Take the example of the leader, Dynamo. Is his channel's name Hydra Dynamo? Do the channel names of Ajay and Kanika have Hydra in them? Please stop assuming."

To provide further clarity, Danger stated that he wanted to see his name as Danger and not Hydra Danger on the Gold Play Button that he would receive from YouTube once he hits one million subscribers on the platform.

The gaming content creator continued to opine on how he initially thought that someone else may have taken the username, but was shocked when he discovered that nobody else had used it. He then changed the name without any hesitation before anyone could claim it, stating:

"I wanted to see my name as Danger on the Gold Play Button and that's why I tried to change the name. I had previously thought that someone must have used the name, but when I tried to change the name to Danger, it changed without any problem. So I changed it before anyone took it."

For those unaware, Danger is an incredibly popular BGMI YouTuber who has uploaded 331 gameplay videos to his channel and currently boasts 775k subscribers, most of whom eagerly await his content.

Poll : 0 votes