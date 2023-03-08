"Women bring unique perspectives, ideas, and creativity to the industry": 8bit Creatives celebrating women in gaming

The gaming industry has historically been male-dominated, but in recent years, female content creators, gamers, casters, and other professionals have broken through gender barriers and established their own presence in the industry, competing on equal footing with their male peers.

To commemorate International Women’s Day, Sportskeeda Esports interviewed Payal, Krutika, and Kaashvi, three popular female streamers from 8bit Creatives who have made a name for themselves through their YouTube content.

8bit Creatives' female streamers on the gaming industry creating opportunities for women

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Payal Dhare, Krutika Ojha, and Kaashvi Hiranandani from 8bit Creatives and S8UL shared their insights on the progress of women in every field, particularly the gaming industry. Here's what they said:

Payal Dhare

The gaming industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and it's great to see that it is becoming more diverse and inclusive. Women bring unique perspectives, ideas, and creativity to the industry, which helps to drive innovation and progress.

Moreover, women's contributions to our industry have proven to be instrumental in bringing in a new audience and increasing revenue. Video game designers, programmers, animators, video game testers, game writers, and audio engineers are some of the viable career options one can opt for.

Women who are interested in gaming can also opt for careers in education and research, where they can use their skills and knowledge to educate and inspire the next generation of female gamers. Overall, it's exciting to see that the gaming industry is embracing diversity and inclusivity, and I hope that it will continue to do so in the future.

Krutika Ojha

Embracing diversity and inclusion in the gaming industry is a goal that we are constantly striving towards. This industry can tap into a wider pool of talent, ideas, and perspectives, and create games that appeal to a more diverse audience. This not only helps to drive the growth of the industry, but it also helps break down barriers and stereotypes associated with this field.

It's great to see that technology is also playing a great role in making the video game industry more accessible and inclusive. The rise of mobile and cloud games has made it possible for people from all walks of life to enjoy playing games, regardless of their location, age, or gender.

This has also made it easier for people to pursue careers in the gaming industry, as they no longer need access to expensive hardware or a dedicated gaming setup. Investments are pouring in, and global sports bodies like the Olympics and CWG are reviewing their mandates on the possibilities of including esports in their framework.

The push for greater diversity and inclusion in the video game industry is important not only for women but for the industry as a whole.

Kaashvi Hiranandani

At 25, I started streaming video games on YouTube even while working as a finance consultant in Singapore, but now I am a full-time streamer. It was a tough choice for sure, especially being a woman getting into a male-dominated industry, but I followed my passion and have never regretted it.

When I started, there were hardly any women players, but I'm glad that things have changed in a really short span of time. It's encouraging to see that perceptions are changing and that women are becoming more confident in taking risks and pursuing their passions.

There is so much scope for youngsters to get into the business of esports and gaming - as a video gamer writer who pens down stories and dialogue, video game producers who manage the development of video games from conception to completion, and Virtual Reality is another space anyone can explore and benefit from.

I hope that the trend of increased representation of women in the gaming industry continues, and that more and more women will be encouraged to pursue careers in the industry.

