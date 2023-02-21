"Bye New State": Hector bids farewell to the game and announces comeback to BGMI esports

Renowned BGMI pro and YouTuber Sohail "Hector" Shaikh posted a story on his Instagram handle recently. In it, he announced his comeback to Battlegrounds Mobile India esports.

Confirming his departure from New State Mobile Esports, he jokingly addressed the pro athletes of the game and apologized for being the MVP in consecutive tournaments. He even bantered as he mentioned that the New State pros will now have enough chances to become MVPs in upcoming tournaments as he will be absent from them.

Timestamp: 4:04

His exact words were:

"Sorry my New State pros for snatching back-to-back MVP titles. From now on, you will all get a full chance. Bye New State."

As the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series champion, Hector is one of the most popular personalities in the BGMI gaming community. Hence, it's no surprise that his remarks have sparked a huge buzz amongst his fans. He then went on to bid farewell to the game.

Team SouL Hector's comeback to BGMI esports indirectly hints at the game's possible return to the Indian market

Continuing the banter in the Instagram story, Hector mentioned that in the process of becoming MVPs in consecutive tournaments, he had set a goal for the players to beat. He added his hopes that the number of kills he has obtained will be enough for the pros to challenge him. However, if that is not enough, he may come back to play a few events and set a new goal.

In the end, however, he clarified that he was not being arrogant and was trying to be funny as he was shifting from New State Mobile to BGMI. He also referred all players as his brothers.

His exact statements were:

"By the way, I have set a goal for everyone. I hope the record for that many kills is enough. Let me know if it falls short, I will come back and play an event or two. P.S. - Not sounding arrogant. I am leaving New State, so I am having a bit of fun. Otherwise, every player is like a brother to me."

A few days ago, the pro athlete said on a livestream that he would continue to be a part of the main Team SouL lineup after Battlegrounds Mobile India makes its comeback.

He further added that the lineup would consist of five players. His return to the game has led fans to believe that the title's comeback to the Indian market is around the corner.

Poll : 0 votes