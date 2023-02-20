"I will support them till the end": BGMI pro Dynamo on departing clanmates

On February 19, 2023, renowned BGMI player and streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant organized a livestream where he spoke about multiple topics related to the ongoing issues in his organization, Hydra Esports. During the broadcast, he addressed a heartfelt and emotional message to the members who are leaving -Alpha Clasher, Emperor, BTS, Ayush, and Zeus.

Addressing them, Dynamo mentioned that since they have been a part of his life for a long time, he will continue to support them until the end, even if they go to foreign countries. He compared his affection for his close ones to that of parents who call their children studying abroad to learn about them.

His exact words were:

"All those who have been with me for such a long time, no matter how far they go, be it in foreign countries or in India, I will support them till the end. It is similar to the situation where parents call you every night to ask about you when you visit a foreign country to study. It does not matter whether they stay or not, I will continue to support them."

Dynamo is one of the most popular personalities in the BGMI gaming community and the owner of the crowd-favorite organization, Hydra Esports. Hence, it's no surprise that his comments have garnered a huge buzz amongst his fans.

BGMI legend Dynamo shares an emotional message on livestream

Continuing on the same topic, the BGMI pro mentioned how he has been keeping away from criticism and not replying to any messages on WhatsApp. He even urged fans to do good deeds in life that will enable their parents to be proud of them.

As a former leader, Dynamo wished them success in life. He also told them to refrain themselves from spreading hate, which will eventually act as a barrier in their way to achieving greatness.

His exact statement was:

"I don't care what people are saying. I am not replying to any messages on WhatsApp and have left everything to God's will. Keep enjoying and do good deeds so that your parents can proudly say that their sons have done a deed for which everyone knows them. Pulling someone down or spreading hate will never help you grow in life."

Following the departure of popular BGMI YouTubers from Hydra Esports, the organization is yet to add new content creators. It remains to be seen who will be included in the Hydra clan in the upcoming days.

