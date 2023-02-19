BGMI Star MortaL reacts on Team Hydra disband 

In one of his recent YouTube streams held a few days back, popular BGMI streamer MortaL was seen to be in shock over the news of the departure of four of Dynamo Gaming’s team Hydra members.

MortaL A.K.A. Naman Sandeep Mathur is a popular PUBG Mobile Indian professional player and streamer with over 6.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel "MortaL." He is also the owner and player of a popular e-sports team called Team SouL.

On the YouTube stream, MortaL shared his thoughts on the recent Team Hydra split. He further mentioned that the disbanding of Team Hydra was unexpected, and he was completely clueless about what had transpired.

What exactly transpired at Team Hydra?

Video: Dynamo's emotional response to his teammates parting ways.

On 16 February 2023, the Indian gaming community was taken aback as four distinguished members of Hydra Clan announced their departure from the popular esports organization.

Vipul "Emperor Plays" Agarwal, Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, Ayush "Ayush is Live" Shukla, and Prasad "Born to Snipe" Joshi, had served Hydra Clan for multiple years before deciding to part ways.

Aaditya "Dynamo Gaming" D. Sawant - Owner and Founder of Hydra Official, addressed the decision made by the members in a livestream session on 16th February titled "Let's Talk & Move On To Spread Love & Positivity."

In an emotional livestream session, Dynamo Gaming expressed his respect towards the four content creators and their mutual agreement to part ways. He added:

"Goodbyes are always hard, but some are the hardest. With a very heavy heart, I announce the departure of Emperor, Alpha, Ayush, and BTS."

Dynamo further said:

"Throughout the journey, I've always made sure that every clan member feels the same ease as the other members and we all help each other on growing and always keep the synergy between us."

That’s not all. The four individual content creators also came up with their respective parting messages. This is how Vipul “Emperor Plays” Agarwal followed up after Dynamo made his announcements:

"Someone splashed stains on our character, loyalty, and work ethic," due to the manner in which things were unfolding he would have to speak up on the situation "with facts and proofs to wash these stains off us."

Whatever may be the reason for parting ways, all four members agreed that it was Dynamo Gaming who had given them the initial push in live gaming, and they would be forever grateful for that.

MortaL’s reaction to Team Hydra news shows his genuine care

Meanwhile, MortaL is one of the most popular BGMI streamers in India and is known for his exceptional gameplay. His reaction to the news of the four members of Team Hydra disbanding is a testament to his character and shows that he genuinely cares about the Indian live-streaming community as a whole.

