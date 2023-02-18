"I had to shoulder the entire burden": BGMI star Dynamo explains why Hydra Esports' bootcamp was shut down

During a recent livestream, Dynamo Gaming, one of the biggest names in the BGMI community, spoke about various relevant subjects. He addressed the recent departure of a few content creators from Hydra and the struggles that YouTubers are facing in this bad phase, even providing insight into the decision to shut down his bootcamp.

After providing his take on the content creators leaving Hydra, Dynamo was asked by a fan about the future of Hydra Esports' bootcamp. The BGMI content creator explained that they had shut down the bootcamp long ago and gave his honest perspective:

"The bootcamp was shut down some time ago already. It has been around five to sixomonths since the shutdown. The reason behind the closure of the bootcamp was that I had to shoulder the entire burden, to be honest."

He spoke more about the reasoning and stated that several creators were unproductive. On top of that, operating expenses were one of the contributing factors behind the collective decision to call off the bootcamp. Continuing on that topic, the YouTuber stated:

"We had a lot of creators who were honestly working, while a few were not working and were being lazy. Some of the creators used to wake up at 3-4 in the afternoon, and we couldn't take it. I couldn't take those things. Plus, the bootcamp expenses were huge."

Dynamo went on to add the following:

"Our bootcamp was huge; it was a 8-9 BHK villa and you can only image the rent of this property. Further, the light bills were exorbitant and I got 10-11 PCs for everyone. A lot goes into running the bootcamp and it's not like you get a few players in here."

The Indian content creator further summarized the entire burden of rent, electricity, and maintenance. He added that it was difficult to continue the bootcamp, and that they collectively decided to take a break.

BGMI star Dynamo speaks on the falling viewership and reduction in subscriber count of MortaL

Before addressing the bootcamp issues, Dynamo spoke about the fall in viewership in general and even mentioned the sudden decrease in MortaL's subscriber count. He was quoted saying:

"The market is experiencing a downturn recently, as evidenced by reduced viewership. In the past, I would often get 50k, 80k, or even 100k viewers for the BGMI crate opening. However, this is no longer the case. We are in a growing stage, as you have figured things out."

The BGMI YouTuber further added:

"You have to stick together so that you can bring things together. During such challenging times like this, it can be difficult if someone is considering leaving you."

He explained the current situation by using the example of a fellow content creator, MortaL:

"As you may have noticed, MortaL's subscriber count recently dipped below 7 million to 6.99, and my own count isilikely to drop below 10 million. This issue is something that MortaL and I discussed during a recent shoot with Akshay Kumar. We recognize that some of our inactive subscribers are being removed and only those who followed for giveaways have left."

Dynamo further added that although people may feel that their subscribers are decreasing, this isn't the case. He also stated that it is not like the number of subscribers is not increasing, and he was sure that even MortaL's subscribers were also increasing while he streams.

