"An exceptional IGL" - TSM's BGMI pro Ninja is all praises for Team SouL's in-game leader Omega

Shubham "NinjaJOD" Ranjan Sahoo, aka Ninja, is TSM's BGMI e-athlete who has been busy playing scrims and streaming them on his YouTube channel. The pro player has also been answering his fan's questions while regularly interacting with them through the live chat feature during his streams.

During his livestream on February 3, a fan asked Ninja for his comments on Team SouL's in-game leader Sahil "Omega" Jakhar. Here's how the TSM star replied:

"Omega is an exceptional IGL (in-game leader). His success is because he follows the international (competitive scene) and studies the same. In my knowledge, Omega is such a player who will make you focus on dominating and scoring kills. He has a great mind, literally."

When asked about the comparison between him and Team SouL's Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal, Ninja refused to name a clear winner and left it to the audience's decision. Interestingly, Shubham "NinjaJOD" picked Global Esports' BGMI (currently New State Mobile) lineup as the one with the "most gunpower" in the Indian gaming scene.

TSM Ninja calls BGMI stars Tanmay 'sc0utOP' Singh and Naman 'MortaL' Mathur "legends"

After Ninja gave his opinion on Team SouL's IGL Sahil "Omega," the TSM star was asked to opine on Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh (Scout). He didn't give it a second thought and immediately paired Scout's name with MortaL and called them "legends."

Shubham "NinjaJOD" said:

"Scout bhai is now a legend. Scout bhai and MortaL bhai. In my opinion, no one can come close to them now, as they are on another level. They are legends."

Ninja's comments were in reference to the respect that both Tanmay "sc0utOP" and Naman "MortaL" have earned over the years due to their professional gaming and streaming careers. MortaL and Scout are among the first generation of PUBG Mobile (and BGMI) content creators, who have also made a name for themselves due to their exploits at multiple esports tournaments.

Besides calling Scout a legend, Ninja also claimed that he only watches the former's streams. A fan jokingly accused the TSM pro of stream-sniping his opponents during scrims. Here's what Shubham "NinjaJOD" replied:

"I don't watch anyone's stream, and you are talking about stream sniping. I only watch Scout bhai's streams. Apart from him, I watch Omega's streams, that too occasionally."

Ninja said he doesn't watch anyone else's stream due to lack of time.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

