"This is great": BGMI pro MortaL and Shreeman Legend reacts on Dynamo's big announcement

On February 17, 2023, renowned BGMI pro and YouTuber Siddhant "Shreeman Legend" Joshi organized a livestream where he played Human: Fall Flat with his friends from the Indian gaming community. During the broadcast, he spoke about Dynamo's latest announcement regarding the inauguration of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Nagpur.

He even pointed out the statue's dimensions and mentioned that the initiative the BGMI star took is great.

His exact words were:

"I know it's 14 feet long and weighs around 1000kg. It is a great initiative and it felt good when I heard about it, but I knew about it for a long time."

Shreeman also highlighted how youngsters (also called kids of Gen Z) are addicted to technology. He stressed the importance of adults conveying to them the stories and legends of the warriors of previous generations. He urged his fans to share those stories with the young ones in their family.

BGMI legend Mortal positively reacts at Dynamo's decision to inaugurate Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue

Last night while playing Gangbeast, MortaL commented on Dynamo's stance on inaugurating Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue. He called it a "great move."

However, MortaL seemed to be in shock with Alpha Clasher parting ways with Hydra Esports and several other organization members.

MortaL and Shreeman Legend are considered cult figures in the BGMI gaming community and are amongst the most followed personalities. Hence, it's no shock that their statements have generated massive buzz amongst fans.

For those unaware, on the night of February 17, Dynamo uploaded a video to his popular YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, revealing the surprise in store. In the video, he mentioned that he would soon inaugurate a statue of the great Indian ruler, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He added that the statue will be 14-15 feet in height and around 1000 kg in weight and will be set in Manohar Chowk, Gondia (a place close to the popular city of Nagpur). In the video, the BGMI star stated that being a Maratha, he always wanted to showcase the legacy of popular freedom fighters. Through the ceremony, he could turn that dream into reality.

He also urged fans from nearby districts to gather on the spot once he officially revealed the inauguration date. Dynamo has been teasing the announcement for a long time, hence, when it finally arrived, it created a great deal of buzz amongst his fans.

