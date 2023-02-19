BGMI star Alpha Clasher and other creators address the reasons behind their departure from Hydra clan

BGMI star Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya was among the four content creators who left the popular Indian esports organization Hydra, which Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant owns. After all four BGMI content creators -- Emperor, Alpha Clasher, Ayush, and Born to Snipe (BTS) -- received unnecessary hate from a section of their followers, they decided to clear the air around their exit.

Here's what BGMI streamer Alpha Clasher, sitting beside other content creators, said in response to the actual reason behind their split with Hydra during one of his recent live streams:

"A person gets valued after he properly parts his ways from a certain scenario. So, hopefully, you guys, who were saying that Alpha used (Hydra) and everything, will now get to know that now. I don't need to tell about everyone's contribution and engagement towards the boot camp."

He added:

"That was the only pure reason why I used the phrase 'bottleneck.' I could not escalate my content, and I could not go to newer heights. I was not able to create more content. That was the only pure reason I said 'bottleneck.' And I don't know why everyone took it in the wrong way."

Besides giving the inability to grow with a feeling of his potential being stuck in a bottleneck, Alpha also explained how he and his fellow creators didn't betray or exploit Hydra and Dynamo.

BGMI content creator Alpha Clasher denied the accusations of exploiting Hydra

One of the accusations that Alpha Clasher, Emperor, Ayush, and Born to Snipe (BTS) faced in the past few days was related to exploiting Hydra for their success and leaving the organization during a bad phase. The BGMI star explained his side of how he and other creators never exploited the organization:

"It has been said multiple times on the stream that Dynamo made the clan; he created Hydra. Hydra was there because of Dynamo. Hence, Dynamo was the reason behind the creation of Hydra Alpha, Hydra BTS, Hydra Emperor, Hydra Ayush, and everyone else. I completely agree on that point."

He continued:

"Dynamo has helped us in terms of content push several times in our journey (during) the initial stages of our career. But you guys should also understand that if someone has given that push, one can maintain their success. There always comes some smart work, some efforts of the creator."

Alpha Clasher also pointed out how he, Emperor, and BTS were among the first many creators that worked for the organization's growth. He added that when Hydra Clan was created, Dynamo was merely at 35K subscribers and received equal support from his teammates, who played beside him in the game.

Alpha Clasher said that Dynamo and others worked hard together to grow Hydra. At the same time, Emperor said that they were like the "founding pillars" of Hydra clan, while Born to Snipe added that they have all been together since PUBG Mobile Season 3.

BGMI streamer Alpha Clasher made some revelations about Hydra's defunct boot camp

Apart from explaining his side to the audience, Pratik "Alpha Clasher" also revealed that Hydra's boot camp was closed almost six months before their exit. He also claimed that about 30% of boot camp's financial burden (rent, maintenance, and electricity bills) was on Dynamo, but the rest 70% was divided among the other clan members, including himself.

