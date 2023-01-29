BGMI streamers Emperor and BTS reveal their journeys of joining Dynamo's Hydra clan

BGMI streamer Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant's Spotify podcast, Gamers Unplugged with Dynamo Gaming, hosted two popular content creators from Hydra - Vipul "Emperor" and Prasad "BTS," appearing as guests on the recent episode. Both shed light on their respective journeys to join Hydra clan, along with fun anecdotes.

Hydra BTS, who used to stream PUBG Mobile and BGMI, recounted that he used to play with Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya before joining Dynamo's clan. He further added how he and Alpha Clasher pushed ranks to grab the attention of Dynamo and join the Hydra clan.

"We focused on grinding hard and tried to increase our K/D beyond 9-10. Then we started playing on stream with you (Dynamo). It took us about two or three months to join Hydra. I still remember the hype around clan and the game (PUBG Mobile)."

BTS also revealed that he felt terrific while getting the audience's attention during his initial days as a Hydra clan member. Emperor claimed that he was more inclined towards CS:GO and Fortnite. It was Anshu "GamerFleet" who made him play PUBG Mobile.

"I started it as a hobby and not a profession": BGMI content creator Emperor on streaming

Speaking about his journey, BGMI streamer Emperor said on the podcast that he was not that active on YouTube. He further revealed that Dynamo was one of the first PUBG Mobile streamers he came across on YouTube, as he initially got overwhelmed by the Hydra leader's stats. The BGMI content creator said:

"Initially, I kept playing the game and never thought about joining the clan. I was unaware of any recruitment procedure. My friends told me to give it a shot and fill in the forms for an organization. So, I applied for Hydra and another organization. You can easily guess that it was GodLike."

The BGMI streamer further added:

"I didn't get any response from GodLike, as I think they were inactive. However, mama (Dynamo's uncle) called me, and I started playing with you via streams. It took you almost six to seven months to officially announce my addition to the clan as Hydra Emperor."

Emperor revealed that getting recognition and love from the audience changed his life from being an ordinary guy to a streamer. The BGMI creator also said:

"I started it as a hobby and not a profession. I never thought about it as I was busy with engineering and had plans to pursue an MBA."

He also added that the love from the audience made him realize the scope of a career in streaming. BTS and Emperor also shared that they were supposed to complete their studies but dropped out after seeing career opportunities in gaming.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes