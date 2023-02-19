"Now everyone's on a decrease" - Dynamo on BGMI star MortaL losing subscribers on YouTube

Former BGMI pro and one of India's most beloved streamers, Naman "MortaL," saw a decrease in subscribers after reaching the seven-million milestone on YouTube. Another fan-favorite content creator, Aaditya "Dynamo," recently discussed the former's decreasing follower count and provided his insights on this issue.

Here's what he said about BGMI star MortaL losing subscribers on YouTube during a recent livestream:

"You guys must have observed the decrease in MortaL's subscribers. If I am not wrong, his subscribers dropped from seven million to something around 6.99 million. So, they decreased, right? Even mine are going to decrease soon. They will fall from 10 million to 9.99. So, now, everyone's seeing a decrease [subscriber count]."

Dynamo also explained why streamers like MortaL and himself are facing a decrease in subscribers after reaching a particular milestone.

BGMI star Dynamo reveals reason behind decreasing subscriber count

During the livestream, the streamer revealed that he had spoken to MortaL and confirmed that both were seeing a decrease in their subscriber counts after crossing a certain milestone.

Dynamo revealed that many are facing the problem due to losing individuals who'd subscribed merely for giveaways. Here's what the BGMI content creator added:

"When we had a meeting with Akshay Kumar, we — me and MortaL — were discussing the same thing that 'Am I the only one who is facing this problem or are you facing it too?' He told me that he was facing the same problem. This is a bad phase. Everyone (subscribers) who is inactive is going away. The ones who came for the giveaway are also going away."

Dynamo has mentioned that he and other creators are aware of what is happening behind the scenes. They are constantly in touch with everything happening on YouTube via emails and know the exact reason behind the decrease in subscribers.

Apart from Dynamo, MortaL has also addressed the issue of a dwindling follower count. A few weeks back, the latter responded to a fan asking about his subscribers going away.

The S8UL creator cited BGMI's absence as a reason for this problem while also speculating about streaming being at its all-time low. MortaL also referred to the rise of OTT platforms as another culprit responsible for the decline in subscriber count.

