"It feels really good": BGMI star MortaL on other S8UL creators getting recognition

Recently, when BGMI streamer Naman "MortaL" Mathur was streaming live on his eponymous YouTube channel, a fan asked about his target as an organization (S8UL) and an individual.

MortaL responded by showcasing the pleasure he received from seeing other S8UL creators earning their plaudits. The BGMI veteran acknowledged the popularity of his fellow S8UL members as he said:

"I observed a thing today. Everyone used to say I was the reason every other (S8UL) creator got the recognition. However, today when you guys spammed "green ranger" for Mamba in the chat, I realized you guys knew the reference (related to Mamba)."

Ex-BGMI pro MortaL celebrates S8UL creators receiving their plaudits

Jubilant with viewers for appreciating the entire team, the former BGMI pro added:

"Now, I feel that these guys (fellow S8UL creators) have made me what I am and that is the best part. I mean, I am pretty well-known, but currently the other S8UL creators are contributing in making me recognized. I am talking about the current scenario. It feels really good, because that was my goal, i.e., everyone is happy (and prosperous)."

MortaL's associate and S8UL's co-founder, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, shared similar opinions. A few weeks back, Thug claimed that no one is "a face of S8UL" right now, as the organization's success is a "collective effort" of content creators, as everyone has their own specific audience.

MortaL weighs in about the last four years that changed his life

MortaL has been a popular esports athlete and streamer among the Indian audience (Image via Instagram/ig_mortal)

Former BGMI and PUBG Mobile athlete, MortaL, is well-known for exceptional gameplay skills that he used to showcase via his content. However, his humility and charisma garnered the love of many in India. The BGMI star's fame further translated into fetching popularity for organizations like Team SouL and S8UL Esports.

MortaL has been around for more than four years and has found success in both professional gaming and streaming. Recently, a fan asked how the fan-favorite streamer felt about the last four "life-changing" years. MortaL replied:

"It feels very good, especially for my family. And looking at everyone (around me) from the position where I am today, it feels even more good."

Naman "MortaL" is one of India's most consistent gaming streamers and has 6.98 million subscribers on YouTube. In the past, his colleague and pal, Thug, called him the "best streamer S8UL has ever seen." Adding to his claims, Thug has also claimed that no one can do "what MortaL can do in streaming."

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

