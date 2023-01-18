Former BGMI pro Naman "MortaL" Mathur is undeniably one of the most beloved streamers in India. The BGMI content creator is renowned among fans for his exceptional in-game skills and positive behavior.

Hence, despite the rise of new faces in content creation, MortaL is still one of the most influential figures.

However, recently, when the co-founder of S8UL Esports and 8bit Creatives, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, was streaming via his YouTube channel, a subscriber asked a rather odd question regarding MortaL. The follower called the BGMI star hardworking but questioned his move as a streamer. Understandably, Thug refuted the claim by saying:

"He is smart. He is a streamer. He is doing his job. As a streamer, I have absolutely zero complaints from him, he is the best streamer S8UL has ever seen. I don't think there is a streamer, forget S8UL, there is no streamer in the entire gaming industry as consistent and as obedient and as dedicated MortaL, not even Scout as a streamer."

After lauding MortaL, Thug continued speaking on the topic of "streaming":

"Bro, what MortaL can do in streaming, I don't think anyone can do that, but the question is if streaming is that big of a thing right now that it will help a creator and his talent. That is the question that every creator needs to ask themselves."

Former BGMI and PUBG Mobile streamer Animesh "Thug" opines on creators' responsibility towards content

Thug, who has created content around games like PUBG Mobile, BGMI, and Valorant, talked at length about the responsibilities creators need to take up for themselves.

Interacting with his chat, the S8UL co-founder revealed how he communicates with his organization's creators regularly but can only do so much if the latter isn't receptive.

Here's a quote from his livestream:

"Let me tell you (fans) a thing. I had moved over that phase when I used to oversee and dictate someone (creator) to sit and do something. My job is to give some advice to someone regarding their channel's content, which I will explain to you because you guys don't know many internal things."

Thug continued to explain his routine at S8UL Esports:

"A meeting with everyone takes place. In our (S8UL) group, I message individually for everybody every two months, highlighting what they should do for their Instagram and YouTube. In every four or five months, we have a Discord call, where I explain everything. In addition to that, I keep reminding those whom I meet at the gaming house, while roaming around. If anyone doesn't want to do anything it's their problem."

The former BGMI streamer explained how it's not his responsibility if a creator sees a decline in views even after having a decent number of subscribers.

Thug also praised creators like Payal, Kaashvi, Mamba, Joker, Snax, Scout, Zeref, and others who require minimal guidance and create consistently. He stated:

"Audience knows who is working hard."

Thug stressed that guiding the S8UL creators is his responsibility, but he cannot force anyone to create content.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

