Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 update probable release date, size, new RP season details, and more

Indian players are tremendously enthusiastic about the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 update. There is a lot of anticipation for its arrival, as the new version has been released for PUBG Mobile.

Features such as the Flora Menace game mode, capture highlights, and more are scheduled to make their way into BGMI, as announced in a social media post by the developers. Additionally, the new Royale Pass, as well as the ranked season, will begin very shortly.

Details about Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.6 update

Expected start date and size

A snippet from the game's website about the ranked season and RP (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In BGMI, the current RP season concludes on 17 September at 5.30 am, while C1S1 ends on 16 September at 5.30 am, and C1S2 begins on 17 September at 7.30 am.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's new update is anticipated to be released before the start of the new seasons. As a result, fans can assume it to arrive on 16 September or 17 September.

Players can expect the download size of the 1.6 version of BGMI to be similar to PUBG Mobile. Hence, it could be around 690 MB for Android devices and 1.68 GB for iOS users.

New RP season

The next Royale Pass season in Battlegrounds Mobile India is predicted to start on 17 September itself, and listed below are a few of the leaked rewards of the pass:

RP rank 1: Lone Wolf QBZ

RP rank 1 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

RP rank 10: Veggie Carton Backpack

RP rank 10 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

RP rank 20: Fruit Splash Finish

RP rank 20 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

RP rank 30: Deep Fried emote

RP rank 30 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

RP rank 40: Veggie Parcel - M16A4

RP rank 40 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

RP rank 50: Deep Fried set

RP rank 50 reward (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Players can check out the following video to have further insight about other leaked rewards:

Users will be able to attain the paid versions, Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus, for 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively.

