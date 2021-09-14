BGMI Royale Pass Season M4 leaked rewards and expected release date

Royale Pass is one of the methods in BGMI through which players can acquire a wide range of exclusive cosmetics such as emotes, sets, and skins. After the 1.5 update, the developers revealed that each pass will now last for the duration of one month, and each update will feature two different Royale Passes.

Leaks from the M4 pass that will be available in October are already out. Similar to the previous ones, users will have to shell out 360 and 960 UC to get the two paid versions - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus, respectively.

Leaked rewards and expected release date of the BGMI Royale Pass Season M4

The BGMI M3 Royale Pass will be available in the game from 17 September to 17 October. The M4 pass will begin on 17 October 2021 at 7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) following the conclusion of the M3 pass. However, if a gap between the release of the pass occurs, it may then be released on 18 October.

Listed below are the leaked rewards from the BGMI Royale Pass M4:

RP rank 1: Chrono Cyborg - AKM and Chrono Cyborg Set

Chrono Cyborg AKM is one of the rewards of RP rank 1 (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

Chrono Cyborg Set is another reward of this rank (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

RP rank 5: Chrono Cyborg Cover

Players will be able to get Chrono Cyborg Cover at rank 5 (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

RP rank 10: Chrono Cyborg Helmet

Chrono Cyborg Helmet is the reward at rank 10 (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

RP rank 20: Mouse Trap UAZ

A new skin for UAZ is likely to be present in the Royale Pass (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

RP Rank 30: Ivory Knight Ornament and Mecha Bruiser emote

Players can claim the Ivory Knight Ornament at rank 30 (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

This exclusive emote is another reward at rank 30 (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

RP Rank 40: Footlong - Mini14

Footlong - Mini14 is another anticipated reward of the upcoming RP (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

RP Rank 50: Mecha Bruiser Cover and Mecha Bruiser Set

Mech Bruiser Cover (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

This set is the main reward of the pass (Image via YouTube/Mad Tamizha)

Players can learn more about the other leaks by watching the video below:

Note: These are the pass's leaked rewards and have not yet been officially revealed by the developers of BGMI.

