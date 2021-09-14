BGMI Royale Pass Season M4 leaked rewards and expected release date

Royale Pass is one of the methods in BGMI through which players can acquire a wide range of exclusive cosmetics such as emotes, sets, and skins. After the 1.5 update, the developers revealed that each pass will now last for the duration of one month, and each update will feature two different Royale Passes.
Leaks from the M4 pass that will be available in October are already out. Similar to the previous ones, users will have to shell out 360 and 960 UC to get the two paid versions - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus, respectively.
Leaked rewards and expected release date of the BGMI Royale Pass Season M4
The BGMI M3 Royale Pass will be available in the game from 17 September to 17 October. The M4 pass will begin on 17 October 2021 at 7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) following the conclusion of the M3 pass. However, if a gap between the release of the pass occurs, it may then be released on 18 October.
Listed below are the leaked rewards from the BGMI Royale Pass M4:
RP rank 1: Chrono Cyborg - AKM and Chrono Cyborg Set
RP rank 5: Chrono Cyborg Cover
RP rank 10: Chrono Cyborg Helmet
RP rank 20: Mouse Trap UAZ
RP Rank 30: Ivory Knight Ornament and Mecha Bruiser emote
RP Rank 40: Footlong - Mini14
RP Rank 50: Mecha Bruiser Cover and Mecha Bruiser Set
Players can learn more about the other leaks by watching the video below:
Note: These are the pass's leaked rewards and have not yet been officially revealed by the developers of BGMI.