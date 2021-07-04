Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update expected release date and time

A few days ago, Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched. The news brought immense joy to the players eagerly waiting for the title. The iOS release, however, is yet to be released. Numerous events have been added to the game and they provide players with opportunities to receive a variety of rewards.

The next iteration of Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to be released soon. So players are eagerly looking forward to what the developers have in store for them in terms of features and other content.

Expected release date and other details of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 update is expected to be released on the same date as the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. Therefore, it is likely that it will be out on July 6th, i.e., in two days.

The time for its arrival is 5:30 a.m. IST (based on the previous few PUBG Mobile updates.)

Moreover, it can also be noted by the users that the developers of BGMI have stated that the data migration will be temporarily unavailable until further notice from July 6th.

Season 19 Royale Pass will be ending on July 12th in PUBG Mobile

The RP (Royale Pass) end dates for both the games are the same - July 12th. After this, the RP section will get locked and players wouldn’t be able to complete the missions and claim the rewards.

Season 20 Royale Pass is anticipated to commence on July 14th and bring new rewards for players to obtain. Players will be able to purchase two different variants for 600 and 1800 UC, respectively.

Players are recommended to update Battlegrounds Mobile India as soon as a new update is released. Players who have an older version of the game will not be able to engage in matchmaking with the newer version.

