Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) crosses 100 million registered users

India's most popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has been scaling new heights since its release on July 2, 2021. Krafton, the publisher of BGMI, revealed that the title had hit 100 million registered players.

The game features the widest variety of maps, modes, and innumerable in-game collaborations and events to provide its players with the best experience.

BGMI celebrates its first anniversary

BGMI celebrates its first anniversary on July 2, following a wildly successful year. The title has supported a strong Esports ecosystem in the country, hosting several tournaments with a massive prize pool.

In February 2022, Krafton announced that they would organize four major tournaments with a huge prize pool of six crore INR this year, and Indian teams will also participate in the PUBG Mobile Global tournaments.

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1, a massive two-crore event, concluded recently, and fan-favorite Team Soul emerged victorious, winning prize money of 75 lakh INR.

Apart from the trophy and prize pool, the team will compete in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, a $3 million tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Changhan Kim, CEO of Krafton, said on this milestone,

"BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian themed collaborations, and celebrated India centric events with the community with a goal in curating a gameplay unique to our Indian users."

He further stated,

"India is an important market for KRAFTON. We are positive about the opportunities in the country and are committed to create a robust gaming ecosystem. Our focus is pivoted towards constantly elevating the mobile gaming experience for our growing community and invest in the flourishing start-up landscape here."

The first BGMI event, the Launch Party, garnered nearly 550K peak viewership which showed how much love was given to the title by fans. The BGIS 2021 and BMPS Season 1 crossed 450K and 300K peak viewership, respectively.

Last year, Krafton invested nearly $100 million to enhance India’s local video game, Esports, and entertainment startups, including Nodwin Gaming and Loco.

Nodwin Gaming and Loco have also hosted a number of tournaments with a big prize pool. They organized the first Battlegrounds Mobile Lan event, which TSM won. The ongoing Masters Series 2022, a nearly two-crore LAN tournament, is being streamed on Star Sports 2 for the first time on television.

