Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) full version APK file size revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally out. After a long wait, a lot of speculation, and several teasers, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is available for download.

Players can now head to the Play Store and hit the "install" button. Users who got their hands on the Early Access version have to hit the "update" button to get the game's final version.

However, if the install button is not yet visible to some players, or if players want to know the APK file size and how to run it, they can find that out here.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK size for full version

Players can now get the official APK and OBB links for the main game. The APK file for the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is 71 MB, and the OBB file is 646 MB. So, players have to download 731 MB of files to play the game.

Notice on official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

- Official launch : July 2, 2021(Fri) 06:30

- OS Requirement : Android

Earlier, APK and OBB files for the Early Access were available to several users and had a download size of about 700 MB.

How to download BGMI from the APK files

Installing Battlegrounds Mobile India using APK files is quite simple, and players can follow these steps:

1) They can tap the APK link to download the files. Once done, users should locate them in the "downloads" folder.

2) They must ensure that permission to "install from unknown sources" is enabled.

3) Gamers can tap on the files to begin the installation and allow the source to install the application if prompted.

4) Once the files are installed, they have to move the OBB file to the OBB folder. Players may copy or cut the OBB file and follow this route: Internal Storage > Android > OBB to paste the file in the OBB folder.

BGMI will now work for them. Alternatively, gamers can head to the Play Store and download the game from there.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

