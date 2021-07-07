Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) vs PUBG New State: 5 major gameplay differences

Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG New State are the two most recent additions to the PUBG Mobile franchise. Krafton Inc. announced the two titles within three months, and ever since then, gamers have been hyped up about these upcoming Battle Royale games.

PUBG New State Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India have garnered a lot of attention of late. Gamers are curious to learn the difference between the two to understand them better.

Assessing Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG New State

1) Region of availability

As the name suggests, Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively developed for the Indian gaming community. The game will only be available in India, and outsiders can't access it.

PUBG New State Mobile, on the other hand, packs BR experiences for gamers across the globe. However, the game won't be available for download in China, India, and Vietnam.

2) Setup

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile following security issues in September 2020. Krafton then developed Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring it back to the Indian gaming community.

There are no major differences between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG New State Mobile is a futuristic aspect of Battle Royale gaming. The developers have set the game in the year 2051, and gamers will experience brand-new innovative gaming graphics.

3) Weapons

Weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India are similar to PUBG Mobile and do not include any new additions to the arsenal.

Stay tuned to our official social media channels for the all the latest exclusive content we're preparing for PUBG: NEW STATE!#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/vcuB0CTrUI — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 3, 2021

PUBG New State Mobile features exclusive futuristic weapons, and the trailers have also revealed the concept of drones in the game.

4) Map

Battlegrounds Mobile India features old PUBG Mobile maps, namely Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Livik, and Karakin. There haven't been any new arena additions to the game.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

PUBG New State Mobile features a new 8x8 map, Troi, developed explicitly for the game. It will not feature in the PUBG Mobile global version.

5) POIs

The POIs in Battlegrounds Mobile India are exact copies of PUBG Mobile, and gamers will have no problem exploring the map and selecting the hot drop locations.

Famous for its exhibitions, the Exhibit Hall was a symbolic monument in Troi.

It was always beloved by tourists for its open-style architecture.

It's still a popular attraction in 2051 - only to ruthless survivors😎



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/T4u38OXRUE — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 5, 2021

PUBG New State Mobile features new POIs, and it was revealed that the locations feature buildings and structures that explicitly show the futuristic aspect of the game.

