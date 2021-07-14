Battlegrounds Mobile India: Marcos Gaming crowned champions of the Skyesports Streamers Showdown

Marcos Gaming has been crowned champions of the Skyesports Streamers Showdown for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched last month and it has already broken some major records in terms of downloads, viewership and many more. With the game's launch, players have already started to prepare for the competitive side of things as well.

Meanwhile, Skyesports is already back with daily practice scrims to help the players on their grind to perfection. However, they have also taken the time to host their first Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament, Skyesports Streamers Showdown, inviting some renowned streamers to the event.

After 4 days of exciting matches, Marcos Gaming has emerged as the champions of the Skyesports Streamers Showdown.

Skyesports Streamers Showdown overall standings:

17 teams were invited for the Skyesports Streamers Showdown. A total of 16 matches were played over the last four days in this event. Marcos Gaming secured top spot with 2 chicken dinners at the end of the competition. The champions secured 209 points with 103 finishes.

Team Revenant finished in second place with 168 points, with three chicken dinners and 83 kills to their name. Walkouts got third place with 167 total points, just one behind Team Revenant.

Skyesports Streamers Showdown overall standings

Skyesports Streamers Showdown overall standings bottom half

After the win, Sudhir Kulria, the founder of Marcos Gaming, said,

“This is a great, great win. We'd like to thank all the teams for making this a great competition. Skyesports, thank you for hosting such a sweet tournament as always you guys did a fantastic job. Special mention to all the fans who have loved and supported us throughout.”

Streamers Showdown was the first event for BGMI by Skyesports since the game was released last month. The event was broadcast in four languages: Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Gnana Shekar, the CMO of Skyesports, said,

“We are glad to activate the Streamers Showdown in such a short time. BGMI was most anticipated and we are delighted with the way communities responded. Kudos to our production and league ops team for pulling this off. We'll be doing more grassroots for all the region and this is just a seed for now.”

It was a highly entertaining event for Battlegrounds Mobile India fans. Skyesports has also promised that they will be bringing multiple such tournaments in the future as well.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod