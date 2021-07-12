TeamIND's three consecutive WWCDs in BGMI Launch Party: Was it a fluke or perfect gameplay?

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) launch party has concluded, and Team Snax (TeamIND) has emerged victorious. Winning 3 consecutive WWCDs on the first day is a record that other competitive teams have always yearned for. The event wasn't a professional BGMI esports event, but the achievement was special nonetheless.

This article analyzes TeamIND's stunning streak on the first day to understand the reasons that gave them triple WWCDs at the BGMI Launch Party.

Mapwise analysis of TeamIND's triple chicken dinner in BGMI Launch Party

Erangel

As usual, after their drop in military base, TeamIND rotated to the main island. The second zone went to the Northeastern side. Instead of going into the zone, they preferred to stay at their entry point and wait for the second zone. This decision came in handy as the third zone formed nearby.

Second zone Erangel (Image via Krafton, Snax Gaming/Youtube)

The third zone gave them easy entry. (Image via Krafton, Snax gaming/Youtube)

Holding the dip near the shelter was a surprising decision, as it probably had enemies surrounding it. This was a strong and experienced rotation by the IGL. They were certain no one would hold that dip. This shows how well they have studied the BGMI map.

The dip which they chose to hold. (Image via Krafton, Snax gaming/Youtube)

The consecutive zones favored them, and with the firepower and four-man squad they had, the rest of the game was a cakewalk. Rotating to the dip was the ingenious idea of the IGL Kratos, and it was certainly a game-changing moment during the BGMI event.

Sanhok

The chaotic map of Sanhok showed inventive rotations by Team Snax. They were last to enter the zone. They had a small face-off against Team Classified YT on the bridge between Northwestern Island (small) and Southwestern (medium). They waited and rotated through the same bridge, which was a great rotation favored by luck. They were fortunate as no teams were there to gatekeep them.

Late rotation of Team Ind. (Image via Krafton/Youtube)

The innovative rotation. (Image via Krafton, Snax gaming/Youtube)

Zone prediction by Kratos was on point. Instead of going into the compounds in front of them, he made the team stay on the nearby hilltop.

Great zone prediction (Image via Krafton, Snax gaming/Youtube)

Again, all the succeeding zones preferred them, which made it easy for TeamIND to secure a BGMI chicken dinner.

Thus, the late rotation and holding of the hill proved crucial in their victory.

Check out Snax's video of these two BGMI matches:

Miramar

In Miramar, after the initial loot, TeamIND held the center of the second zone, which is a great strategy in BGMI considering the size of the map. They got the third zone but not the fourth.

Second zone: they took the center (Image via Krafton)

Third Zone (Image via Kraftone, Daljistsk/Youtube)

They were lucky while rotating to the fourth zone, as they got to third-party a fight. The fight they took to enter the zone was a relatively easy one. Their opponents were in a 2-2 split, and their players weren't in a position to cover each other.

The zone which they captured initiating a fight. (Image via Krafton, Daljistsk/Youtube)

For the fifth zone, which is usually an intense moment in BGMI, they went to the dip instead of taking a more advantageous height. They were again lucky as teams from the Pecado side were fighting each other, and none had an eye on them.

They also had good cover from the team above them (Team Antaryami). This rotation was outstanding. They were aware of the ridges and terrain of Miramar and chose a place that would cover them from higher altitudes. Again, the subsequent zones favored them.

Luck was on their side as they got an easier fight to enter the zone, and the brave decision to hold the dip was critical for their victory.

Watch this video to witness the Miramar WWCD by TeamIND at the BGMI Launch Party:

Conclusion

Throughout the gameplay, TeamIND showed excellent composure and game sense. Their zone rotations were well-planned and well-executed. The zone predictions above all were close to perfect.

Their gunpower is one of the best in BGMI without any second thought. They were also fortunate not to get into early fights. The fifth and consecutive zones preferred them throughout the three matches, which is very rare.

The credit goes to the whole team, especially the IGL Kratos, for leading the team. This achievement isn't a fluke but a perfect gameplay aided by luck. It is the end product of hours of grinding, building up the team synergy, and perfect leadership by the IGL.

