Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 prize pool, distribution, format, and more details revealed

Krafton has announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 and revealed the prize pool, format, and other details.

Since the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India's for Android platforms, players have been overjoyed. As the South Korean company had already revealed that they would be conducting esports tournaments for the region, people were eagerly waiting for an announcement in this regard.

Finally, they are in for a treat today as Krafton has taken a step further in this direction. They have announced the first open esports tournament with a massive prize pool of 1 crore INR.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

Here are the details about the upcoming tournament:

Registrations

The registrations will be opening soon (Image via Krafton)

The registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 start on July 19th, 2021. Players will be able to do it directly from the official website.

Format

The format of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (Image via Krafton)

In-game Qualifiers (August 2nd to August 8th)

This is an open qualifier where all the players will have to play 15 matches with the registered teams. Out of these 15 matches, the top 10 will be considered, and the top 1024 teams will qualify for the next stage.

Online Qualifiers (August 17th to September 12th)

This state is divided into three rounds. In the first round, these selected teams will be seeded into 64 groups and play two games. The top eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round. In the next round, teams will be seeded into 32 groups, and the top seven teams will qualify for stage 3.

In the third round, 224 teams and the other 32 invited teams will be divided into 16 groups and will again play two games. The top 4 teams from each group will move forward to the next stage.

Quarter-Finals (September 16th to September 26th)

The top 64 teams will be seeded into four groups, with them playing a total of six games. The top teams from each group will proceed to the Semi-Finals.

The other team will move to the loser bracket. Two teams with maximum overall points and two teams with the highest finishes move ahead in the competition.

Semi-Finals (September 30th to October 3rd)

Twenty-four teams will be divided into three groups. The top 16 teams with the highest cumulative total will proceed to the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals (October 7th to October 10th)

The teams will play 20 matches over four days, and the team with the highest total at the end will be crowned the champion.

Also read: How to purchase UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India for C1S1 Royale Pass

Prize Pool

The prize pool of Battlegrounds Mobile India series

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series boasts a massive prize pool of 1 crore INR. The distribution of the prize pool has been provided below.

1st Place (Winners) – 50,00,000 INR

2nd Place (1st Runner-up) – 25,00,000 INR

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up) – 10,00,000 INR

4th Place – 3,00,000 INR

5th Place – 2,00,00 INR

6th Place – 1,50,00 INR

7th Place – 1,00,000 INR

8th Place – 90,000 INR

9th Place – 80,000 INR

10th Place – 70,000 INR

11th Place – 60,000 INR

12th Place – 50,000 INR

13th Place – 40,000 INR

14th Place – 30,000 INR

15th Place – 20,000 INR

16th Place – 10,000 INR

Other prizes

MVP – 1,00,000 INR

The Lone Ranger – 50,000 INR

The Rampage Freak – 50,000 INR

Most Finishes by a squad – 50,000 INR

The Redeemer – 50,000 INR

Criteria

In order to participate in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, players must be Indian nationals.

They must be at least 15 and above the platinum V tier in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The use of emulators and tablets is strictly prohibited.

Players can read the detailed rules and regulations on the official esports website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Also read: How to get the new Tesla Dacia skin in BGMI

Edited by Shaheen Banu