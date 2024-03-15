Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 to kick off on April 4

Krafton has announced that the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 will commence on April 4, 2024. This prestigious event will be the first official BGMI competition of the year. Registrations will be conducted in the coming days, where teams from across the country can register their names to take part in this mega contest. However, the company has not yet announced any details other than its start date.

Many big organizations have already started their preparations for India Series 2024 and have made necessary changes to their BGMI lineup as per the requirement.

This will be the third season of BGIS, following previous editions in 2021 and 2023. One of the big changes in the upcoming season is a 10-point system instead of the 15-point scoring structure.

That said, this article covers more details about the BGIS 2024

Krafton reveals official logo of BGIS 2024

The publisher posted a 67-second video on its Krafton India Esports' YouTube and Instagram pages to reveal the official logo of the BGIS 2024. The company captioned:

"From the quiet whisper of strategy to the roaring storm of victory, every decision, every moment, creates ripples that turn into waves. Every wave you make shapes the journey to the top. Are you ready to make waves? The tide is rising, and the storm is brewing! We're thrilled to unveil the logo for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2024."

The India Series 2024 will consist of both the experienced and underdog teams from the country. It will be interesting to see what new structure will be used this season. However, a few BGMI casters have revealed that there could be a mega LAN contest.

The Inaugural season was held online, while the Grand Finals of the second edition was hosted offline in Mumbai. As the third edition uses a 10-point system, the competition is expected to be fierce and exciting for the spectators.

The previous edition, held in October 2023, was notched up by Gladiators Esports, who had ceased their operations with their players joining Gods Reign. On March 14, 2024, the club announced their return to the scene. However, the new players have not been revealed yet.

Many Indian clubs added new players to their squads this year. Crowd favorite Team Soul recruited ex-Blind Esports players who conquered the BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. GodLike is also trying to get new players in the team ahead of the BGIS. Team XSpark, Hydra, and several others have also made additions to their squad.