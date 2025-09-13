Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 full format explained 

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 is all set to kick off on September 18, 2025. A total of 48 teams will fight in this grand event, and the champions will secure their spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025. Krafton has announced the full format for the Showdown. The tournament will last for 21 days and conclude on October 12, 2025.BGIS and BMPS were held in the first half of the year, making the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown the third official tournament of 2025. The top eight teams from BMSD will qualify for the BGMI International Cup 2025, which features four teams each from South Korea and Japan. The top two clubs from the International Cup will advance to the PMGC 2025.BMSD 2025 format and dates View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Showdown will take place in six different stages. 48 BGMI teams will be seeded equally into upper and lower brackets. Here is the format for the event:Lower Bracket - September 18 to 2124 teams will be divided into three groups and will fight in a Round Robin structure in the Lower Bracket. Each group will participate in 16 matches. The top 12 teams will qualify for the Quarter Finals, while the remaining 12 teams will face elimination from the Showdown.Upper Bracket - September 22 to 2524 teams will be placed in three groups in the Upper Bracket. Each of these teams will play 16 games. The best 12 performing teams will advance to the Semifinals, while the bottom 12 teams will move to the Quarter Finals.Quarter Finals - September 26 to 29The top 12 teams from the Lower Bracket and the bottom 12 teams from the Upper Bracket will fight in the Quarter Finals. These clubs will be seeded into three groups, where they will participate in 16 games each. The top 12 performers will progress to the Semifinals. The remaining 12 teams will be knocked out of BMSD 2025.Semifinals - October 4 to 7The top 12 teams from the Upper Bracket and the top 12 teams from the Quarter Finals will engage in the Semifinals. These 24 teams, divided into three groups, will compete in the stage. The top eight clubs will advance to the Grand Finals, while the remaining 16 teams will move on to the Survival Stage.Survival Stage - October 8 to 9The bottom 16 teams from the Survival Stage will play 12 matches, with the top eight reaching the Grand Finals. The bottom eight teams will be eliminated from the Showdown.PMGC 2025 slots distribution (Image via Instagram/PUBG Mobile Esports)Grand Finals - October 10 to 12The top eight teams each from the Semifinals and the Survival Stage will contest for the trophy in the BMSD 2025 Grand Finals. A total of 18 matches will be played across three maps in the finale.