BGMI International Cup 2025: Dates, PMGC slots, and number of teams

The BGMI International Cup 2025 will run from October 31 to November 2. The tournament will feature 16 participants from India, South Korea, and Japan. It will be streamed live on Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel. The top two performing teams at the event will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.The top eight from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 will qualify for the International Cup 2025. The BMSD will kick off on September 18. Many teams will receive direct invitations to the tournament, but Krafton has not yet announced the names of the participants. The winner will secure a direct slot in the PMGC 2025. In 2023, Krafton hosted the BGMI Korea and India Invitational in Delhi. Dplus KIA from South Korea emerged as the winner, while Gods Reign from India finished as the runner-up. The upcoming International Cup will mark the second occasion where international teams compete in the Battlegrounds Mobile India ecosystem.BGMI International Cup 2025 features two spots for PMGC 2025PMGC 2025 slot distribution announced (Image via X/PUBG Mobile Esports)On September 8, Krafton and Level Infinite announced the slot distribution for the PMGC 2025. India received an invitation to the event. The winner of the BMSD will qualify directly, while two additional teams from the BGMI International Cup will also advance to the tournament.Here is the slot distribution:South East Asia - Seven teamsCentral and South Asia - Six teamsAmericas - Five teamsEurope - Six teamsMENA - Six teamsAfrica - One teamSouth Korea - One teamJapan - One teamIndia - One teamBGMI International Cup India vs Korea vs Japan - Two teamsPEL (China) - Three teamsHost Country Invite - One teamA total of 40 teams from across the globe will battle in the PMGC 2025. India has a chance to secure three spots in the event. In 2021, GodLike from India received a direct invitation to the PMGC Grand Finals. The country did not get a slot in the three subsequent editions.In July 2025, India earned a place in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) held in Riyadh. Team AxTMG, the BMPS 2025 winner, represented the nation and finished 22nd in the competition.