BGMI International Cup 2025: Dates, PMGC slots, and number of teams

By Gametube
Published Sep 09, 2025 05:54 GMT
BGMIC 2025 will begin on October 31 (Image via Twitter/PUBG Mobile Japan League)
The BGMI International Cup 2025 will begin on October 31 (Image via X/PUBG Mobile Japan League)

The BGMI International Cup 2025 will run from October 31 to November 2. The tournament will feature 16 participants from India, South Korea, and Japan. It will be streamed live on Krafton India Esports’ official YouTube channel. The top two performing teams at the event will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Ad

The top eight from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 will qualify for the International Cup 2025. The BMSD will kick off on September 18. Many teams will receive direct invitations to the tournament, but Krafton has not yet announced the names of the participants. The winner will secure a direct slot in the PMGC 2025.

In 2023, Krafton hosted the BGMI Korea and India Invitational in Delhi. Dplus KIA from South Korea emerged as the winner, while Gods Reign from India finished as the runner-up. The upcoming International Cup will mark the second occasion where international teams compete in the Battlegrounds Mobile India ecosystem.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

BGMI International Cup 2025 features two spots for PMGC 2025

PMGC 2025 slot distribution announced (Image via X/PUBG Mobile Esports)
PMGC 2025 slot distribution announced (Image via X/PUBG Mobile Esports)

On September 8, Krafton and Level Infinite announced the slot distribution for the PMGC 2025. India received an invitation to the event.

Ad

The winner of the BMSD will qualify directly, while two additional teams from the BGMI International Cup will also advance to the tournament.

Here is the slot distribution:

  • South East Asia - Seven teams
  • Central and South Asia - Six teams
  • Americas - Five teams
  • Europe - Six teams
  • MENA - Six teams
  • Africa - One team
  • South Korea - One team
  • Japan - One team
  • India - One team
  • BGMI International Cup India vs Korea vs Japan - Two teams
  • PEL (China) - Three teams
  • Host Country Invite - One team
Ad

A total of 40 teams from across the globe will battle in the PMGC 2025. India has a chance to secure three spots in the event.

Ad

In 2021, GodLike from India received a direct invitation to the PMGC Grand Finals. The country did not get a slot in the three subsequent editions.

In July 2025, India earned a place in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) held in Riyadh. Team AxTMG, the BMPS 2025 winner, represented the nation and finished 22nd in the competition.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications