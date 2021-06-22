“Battlegrounds Mobile India will further fuel growth of competitive mobile esports market in the nation”: Pammi of Chapati Hindustani Gamer

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release is expected to give the nation’s mobile esports scene a significant boost and make its ecosystem bigger than what PUBG Mobile had previously created.

With the title’s early beta access finally live, many content creators and video game influencers got the chance to try it out and voice some of their opinions and concerns regarding it.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Abhishek Mallick, Pammi of Chapati Hindustani Gamer talked about some of his thoughts on Battlegrounds Mobile India and how it will revitalize the nation’s mobile esports scene and fuel it to even greater heights.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. You have been one of India’s popular gaming content creators who plays PUBG Mobile. So how has life been for you ever since it got banned in India last year?

Pammi: Initially, I was bored as I used to stream PUBG Mobile very often. Hence, after its ban, I didn’t have any content to stream.

However, with each passing day, I learned many new games, and over time, I started enjoying them. I spent a lot of my time playing Minecraft and GTA 5 after PUBG Mobile got banned.

Q. How did you feel when the Indian iteration, Battlegrounds Mobile India, got officially announced?

Pammi: I was overjoyed, thrilled, and excited. It was a very nostalgic moment for me as it reminded me of how I used to play, and I had sleepless nights just thinking about how Battlegrounds Mobile India would turn out.

Q. How different do you feel the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile will be from the original?

Pammi: I wasn’t expecting any changes in the game. However, I had just believed that it would have an Indian touch to help Battlegrounds Mobile India feel different from PUBG Mobile.

Q. How drastically do you think the Indian mobile esports scene will change once Battlegrounds Mobile India launches?

Pammi: It is not a hidden fact that gaming has been growing exponentially in India, and affordable smartphones have been the major catalyst. I believe that games like Battlegrounds Mobile India will further fuel the growth of the competitive mobile esports market.

Q. For better or worse, what do you feel will be Battlegrounds Mobile India’s impact on similar titles like Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile?

Pammi: I believe every game has a solid and loyal fanbase. Therefore, the impact on other titles will be negligible.

Talking about gaming content creators, I feel it is a win-win situation for them as they can play many other titles along with BGMI and ultimately increase their fanbase.

Q. With Krafton’s title making a return to India, how exactly will your professional career as a streamer and content creator change?

Pammi: While it may not affect my career directly, I feel it will provide me with an excellent opportunity to create more content assets. I am already planning as to what type of content I want to make using BGMI.

Q. In terms of investment, what kind of engagement do you feel that Battleground Mobile India can pull in for the scene once it’s officially launched?

Pammi: I guess the answer to this was evident when the pre-registration and Early Access reached their limit within a few minutes. Looking at this trend, I feel it will garner great engagement from the community.

Q. With the PUBG Mobile ban last year, many esports talents and streamers started taking up new games. How many of the player base and online personalities do you feel will return once the game returns?

Pammi: Looking at the hype that BGMI has created, I believe all gamers, irrespective of whether they once played PUGB or not, will surely log in to play BGMI and try their luck.

Q. Will a majority of your time now go to playing Battlegrounds Mobile India after its official launch? What can fans expect from your future streams?

Pammi: As I have already built a diverse audience for many games, I would strategically divide my time amongst all the game titles I play. However, I will certainly partake in streaming events and tournaments at least 2-3 times a week.

Q. Do you plan to get into the competitive side of Battlegrounds Mobile India after it's launched?

Pammi: One needs a lot of practice to play competitively, so I am not planning for it right now. Let’s see what the future holds for me.

Edited by Ravi Iyer