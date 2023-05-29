The recent resurrection of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in India has brought eager players forward who aim to sharpen their skills inside the battle royale title. One of the few ways players can improve their gameplay experience in BGMI is by using various controls and tweaked settings, ensuring optimal accuracy during high-octane matches.

A trendy setup involves the usage of a “claw” grip, using up to four fingers in the process - which will be discussed in this article.

Note: The settings demonstrated here are subjective.

The best four-finger setup for BGMI, including controls and sensitivity

Developers Krafton has ensured players can fully customize their BGMI experience, allowing for the complete remapping of buttons and triggers. Players can also adjust the sensitivity settings to provide even more fine-tuned control. The various recommended settings are detailed below:

Camera Sensitivity

Third Person/First Person No-Scope : 135% - 140%

: 135% - 140% Red Dot and Holographic aim assist : 65% - 75%

: 65% - 75% 2x Scope : 35% - 45%

: 35% - 45% 3x Scope : 25% - 31%

: 25% - 31% 4x Scope : 24% - 26%

: 24% - 26% 6x Scope: 15% - 18%

ADS Sensitivity

Third Person/First Person No-Scope : 135% - 140%

: 135% - 140% Red Dot and Holographic aim assist : 65% - 75%

: 65% - 75% 2x Scope : 35% - 45%

: 35% - 45% 3x Scope : 25% - 31%

: 25% - 31% 4x Scope : 24% - 26%

: 24% - 26% 6x Scope : 15% - 18%

: 15% - 18% 8x Scope: 11% - 15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity

Third Person/First Person No-Scope : 300% - 400%

: 300% - 400% Red Dot and Holographic aim assist : 300% - 400%

: 300% - 400% 2x Scope : 300% - 400%

: 300% - 400% 3x Scope : 175% - 240%

: 175% - 240% 4x Scope : 185% - 125%

: 185% - 125% 6x Scope : 85% - 125%

: 85% - 125% 8x Scope: 70% - 100%

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity

Third Person/First Person No-Scope : 300% - 400%

: 300% - 400% Red Dot and Holographic aim assist : 300% - 400%

: 300% - 400% 2x Scope : 250% - 350%

: 250% - 350% 3x Scope : 175% - 235%

: 175% - 235% 4x Scope : 190% - 240%

: 190% - 240% 6x Scope : 80% - 110%

: 80% - 110% 8x Scope: 50% - 90%

Players can adjust these settings to their comfort to obtain an optimal, personalized layout. Additionally, it should be remembered that while this layout will give players an enhanced sense of control, it will in no way substitute your skills - which are essential to guarantee a victory.

BGMI was re-released in India after a long hiatus on May 27th, 2023, for Android users. The game was released on May 29th, 2023, for iOS users.

Poll : 0 votes