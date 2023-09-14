BGIS 2023: Krafton disqualifies 54 more teams for violating rules 

Krafton has disqualified an additional 54 teams from the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). A few weeks ago, the publisher had disqualified 155 teams for breaching the BGIS Rulebook. The company once again took a strong stance against squads that have used unfair advantages during the previous phase. Round 3 of the tournament is all set to commence on September 14, 2023, with a total of 256 teams.

This time, Krafton disqualified the squads for mainly violating Sections 6.2.4 and 4.1 of the Rulebook. The firm mentioned:

"Attention undergods, the following teams have breached the BGIS Rulebook, specifically Sections 6.2.4, and 4.1, as well as the BGIS Code of Conduct. As a result, the teams have been disqualified from the BGIS competition."

Disqualified teams from BGIS 2023

Here is a list of the teams that were caught violating the rules during Round 2.

4TS Seg Esports Supreme Legends Biggbull Esports2 Real Ogs Tyco Rtr R2F Team Strange 7M 7 Musketeers Teambadesport Unicorn Esports Eleven Esports Attacker Esports Grizzly Bears Mashroom Boyies Badmash Esports Heroicreign Team Brave Team Godzi Team Force Xr Ruthless Hungry 4 Kills Quark Esports Team Fps Team Jod Unbeatable Esport Ohana Team Winex Atlantisb Intrepid Esports Blood Official Galactic Gamers Thills Esports Lallantop Team Jod 4ever Dominate Strategy Esports Baaz Official Old Equation Team Fallback 1ms Esports Eden of Zeus Empact Esports Mob Officials Teambadesport Team Ifeel Team Xr The Last Legends 9taileSports War Gods 4 Strangers Crescent Wolfs Xcalibur Esports

The organizer has also banned 27 teams for cheating in the second round, which featured a total of 512 teams. After a nail-biting contest across four days, The top 224 teams have entered the third round.

Banned teams

These teams have been banned by Krafton:

Badmash Esports Blue Label Esports Clash Souad Demon Gods Glory Esports Heroicreign Integration Ns Esports Nyg Esports Psycho Esports Tde Esports Team Brave Team Demotivated Team Godzi Team Md Team Overpower Esports Team Reaper Team Star Team Force Weed Days Xr Ruthless Crawlers Kingsman Esports Komedy Souad Team Destroyer Team Frost Team INR Officials

Initially, some of those teams had finished in the top 7 in their group and qualified for Round 3. Mashroom Boyies was sixth in Group 7, but the squad has now been disqualified. Similarly, 4Strangers and 9Tail Esports were in fifth position in their respective groups, but both the squads faced disqualification for violating the rules.

The third round of the BGIS will kick off on Thursday, where the 32 best teams from The Grind will also be present. In total, 256 teams have been divided into 16 groups for this crucial round. Many well-known lineups like Team Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and others will be seen competing there.