Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023: Krafton disqualifies 54 more teams for violating rules 

By GT Gaming
Modified Sep 14, 2023 00:26 IST
Krafton disqualified numerous BGMI teams from BGIS 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Krafton disqualified numerous BGMI teams from BGIS 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Krafton has disqualified an additional 54 teams from the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). A few weeks ago, the publisher had disqualified 155 teams for breaching the BGIS Rulebook. The company once again took a strong stance against squads that have used unfair advantages during the previous phase. Round 3 of the tournament is all set to commence on September 14, 2023, with a total of 256 teams.

This time, Krafton disqualified the squads for mainly violating Sections 6.2.4 and 4.1 of the Rulebook. The firm mentioned:

"Attention undergods, the following teams have breached the BGIS Rulebook, specifically Sections 6.2.4, and 4.1, as well as the BGIS Code of Conduct. As a result, the teams have been disqualified from the BGIS competition."

Disqualified teams from BGIS 2023

Here is a list of the teams that were caught violating the rules during Round 2.

  1. 4TS
  2. Seg Esports
  3. Supreme Legends
  4. Biggbull Esports2
  5. Real Ogs
  6. Tyco Rtr
  7. R2F
  8. Team Strange
  9. 7M
  10. 7 Musketeers
  11. Teambadesport
  12. Unicorn Esports
  13. Eleven Esports
  14. Attacker Esports
  15. Grizzly Bears
  16. Mashroom Boyies
  17. Badmash Esports
  18. Heroicreign
  19. Team Brave
  20. Team Godzi
  21. Team Force
  22. Xr Ruthless
  23. Hungry 4 Kills
  24. Quark Esports
  25. Team Fps
  26. Team Jod
  27. Unbeatable Esport
  28. Ohana
  29. Team Winex
  30. Atlantisb
  31. Intrepid Esports
  32. Blood Official
  33. Galactic Gamers
  34. Thills Esports
  35. Lallantop
  36. Team Jod
  37. 4ever Dominate
  38. Strategy Esports
  39. Baaz Official
  40. Old Equation
  41. Team Fallback
  42. 1ms Esports
  43. Eden of Zeus
  44. Empact Esports
  45. Mob Officials
  46. Teambadesport
  47. Team Ifeel
  48. Team Xr
  49. The Last Legends
  50. 9taileSports
  51. War Gods
  52. 4 Strangers
  53. Crescent Wolfs
  54. Xcalibur Esports

The organizer has also banned 27 teams for cheating in the second round, which featured a total of 512 teams. After a nail-biting contest across four days, The top 224 teams have entered the third round.

Banned teams

These teams have been banned by Krafton:

  1. Badmash Esports
  2. Blue Label Esports
  3. Clash Souad
  4. Demon Gods
  5. Glory Esports
  6. Heroicreign
  7. Integration
  8. Ns Esports
  9. Nyg Esports
  10. Psycho Esports
  11. Tde Esports
  12. Team Brave
  13. Team Demotivated
  14. Team Godzi
  15. Team Md
  16. Team Overpower Esports
  17. Team Reaper
  18. Team Star
  19. Team Force
  20. Weed Days
  21. Xr Ruthless
  22. Crawlers
  23. Kingsman Esports
  24. Komedy Souad
  25. Team Destroyer
  26. Team Frost
  27. Team INR Officials

Initially, some of those teams had finished in the top 7 in their group and qualified for Round 3. Mashroom Boyies was sixth in Group 7, but the squad has now been disqualified. Similarly, 4Strangers and 9Tail Esports were in fifth position in their respective groups, but both the squads faced disqualification for violating the rules.

The third round of the BGIS will kick off on Thursday, where the 32 best teams from The Grind will also be present. In total, 256 teams have been divided into 16 groups for this crucial round. Many well-known lineups like Team Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and others will be seen competing there.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...